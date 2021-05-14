Mélanie Laurent, Oxygen Shanna Besson

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, May 14 is once again topped by The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which has spent the entire month of May in the No. 1 spot. Not bad! The new French sci-fi thriller Oxygen climbs to the fourth spot after debuting in the fifth spot yesterday, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 returns to the Top 10 at No. 9. Where will Amy Adams' new movie The Woman in the Window, which just came out today, premiere in tomorrow's Top 10?

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, May 14

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Cinematic shoot-outs, Terrence Howard's whole deal | Is it good?: Not at all

Colin Farrell plays a man out for revenge against a powerful kingpin (Terrence Howard) who killed his wife and daughter. Expect a lot of people shooting guns at each other, and Isabelle Huppert, who plays a character in this. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Small, enclosed spaces | Is it good?: Yeah, it's pretty fun

Alexandre Aja, the man who smashed alligators and hurricanes together in the fantastic horror film Crawl, directs this thriller about a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod with no idea who she is or how she got there. A slightly more terrifying problem? Her pod is running out of oxygen. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





5. Monster

For fans of: Movies with timely premises | Is it good?: The cast makes it work

This film aired at Sundance in 2018, and though it's only getting its wide release now, it's more relevant than ever. It tells the story of a young, gifted Black teenager (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who gets charged with murder and explores how he's seen as a "monster" by the legal system on account of the color of his skin. Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson also star. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Twists that aren't earned, Keanu | Is it good?: The movie is guilty... of being bad

The only reason to watch this is if you need to complete Keanu Reeves' filmography. This drama stars Reeves as a defense attorney trying to get a teen off the hook for killing his wealthy father, but the truth, The Whole Truth, and nothing but the truth is murkier than what's presented in the courtroom. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Bad dads -- like, really bad dads | Is it good?: It's pretty disturbing, if that's your thing

A teenager (Charlie Plummer) begins to suspect his dad (Dylan McDermott) might be the infamous serial killer that terrorized his town a decade earlier. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Talking animals, constant poop jokes | Is it good?: Not everything can be Madagascar

Martin Lawrence voices a domesticated grizzly bear who teams up with his best friend, a deer voiced by Ashton Kutcher, to stop human hunters from killing other woodland creatures. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Little friends, mountains of cocaine, chainsaws, GTA: Vice City | Is it good?: It's the best

A Cuban immigrant goes from a violent nobody to a violent kingpin in this 1983 crime classic starring Al Pacino in one of his most iconic roles. From its soundtrack to its costumes to its hairstyles, it's an incredible time capsule. (Yesterday's rank: 10)