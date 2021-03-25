A Week Away Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, March 29 has a new leader: the prank movie Bad Trip, featuring Eric Andre and Eric Andre's frequently seen bare bottom. That's followed by another new entry, the kids' flick Secret Magic Control Agency, which reimagines Hansel & Gretel, and the new musical YA film A Week Away, which lands in the fourth slot.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, March 29

For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Modern spins on fairy tales | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

Hansel and Gretel (yeah, those fairy tale breadcrumb kids) are reimagined as Russian spies who are sent by their agency to fight off a witch. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





3. Seaspiracy

For fans of: The environment, being anxious | Is it good?: It's definitely going to open your eyes about the shady fishing industry

As most of us know, humans have absolutely ruined the planet. And, well, if you don't know that, or if you're looking to find out just how poorly we've treated the Earth, Seaspiracy is here to educate -- and terrify -- you. This doc focuses specifically on the damage we've inflicted on our oceans and the hidden issues with the global fishing industry. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Teens who sing and dance | Is it good?: You should probably just watch High School Musical instead

Call it High School Summer Christian Camp Musical and be done with it. A troubled teen goes to a Christian summer camp, where he meets a cute young girl and everyone does extravagant song-and-dance numbers. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







6. Deadly Illusions

For fans of: Basic Instinct but worse | Is it good?: It's so bad it's kind of good

Kristin Davis plays a bestselling novelist who hires a seemingly innocent nanny (Greer Grammer) to watch her kids. The whole arrangement goes off the rails in a predictable but enjoyably trashy way. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March







For fans of: The inner workings of the minds of the rich | Is it good?: It does a good job shedding new light on the case

All we ever really want is to see the highly privileged people get their comeuppance, and this new documentary on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal is full of it. The film uses real FBI wiretaps to reconstruct the takedown of those -- including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- who paid to get their already advantaged kids into schools by forging their credits and extracurriculars. The drama is reenacted, with Matthew Modine playing smarmy ring leader Rick Singer, and accompanied by interviews with those involved. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Famous people, marijuana-based crime | Is it good?: Not really!

This is a movie about two weed dealers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch) taking on a cartel leader who wants a part in their business, but it's also a movie about how many celebrities director Oliver Stone could cram into two hours. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Kitsch, the cast includes John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Benicio del Toro, among others. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Elizabeth & Margaret Love and Loyalty

For fans of: The Crown, British royals | Is it good?: It's a solid look at the sisters

If you've watched The Crown and Oprah's royal bombshell interview a billion times apiece but still want to know more about some old British people whose distant relatives lived in opulence while others toiled in misery, this British documentary film will fill you in on the real relationship between Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021