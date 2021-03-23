Kristin Davis and Greer Grammer, Deadly Illusions Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, March 23 looks a lot like the list for yesterday, with the only change being a swap between Nic Cage's Jiu Jitsu and Savages. Deadly Illusions is looking like it's going to be in the top spot for a while, so get used to it.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, March 23

1. Deadly Illusions

For fans of: Basic Instinct but worse | Is it good?: It's so bad it's kind of good

Kristin Davis plays a bestselling novelist who hires a seemingly innocent nanny (Greer Grammer) to watch her kids. The whole arrangement goes off the rails in a predictable but enjoyably trashy way. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: The inner workings of the minds of the rich | Is it good?: It does a good job shedding new light on the case

All we ever really want is to see the highly privileged people get their comeuppance, and this new documentary on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal is full of it. The film uses real FBI wiretaps to reconstruct the takedown of those -- including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- who paid to get their already advantaged kids into schools by forging their credits and extracurriculars. The drama is reenacted, with Matthew Modine playing smarmy ring leader Rick Singer, and accompanied by interviews with those involved. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Nicolas Cage's whole deal | Is it good?: That entirely depends on how much you're into Nicolas Cage's whole deal

You might think Nicolas Cage can't possibly still surprise you with the bonkers movies he chooses to act in, but know that no matter what, he will always have a new trick up his sleeve. In Jiu Jitsu, he plays a war hero who wakes up after a mysterious accident, only to find out that there are aliens threatening the Earth (as they apparently do every six years in the world of Jiu Jitsu) and the only way to defeat them is with extensive martial arts knowledge and skill. Sometimes movies just make you say, "Why not?" This is certainly one of them. As a bonus, the movie also stars Frank Grillo and martial arts superstar Tony Jaa. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Famous people, marijuana-based crime | Is it good?: Not really!

This is a movie about two weed dealers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch) taking on a cartel leader who wants a part in their business, but it's also a movie about how many celebrities director Oliver Stone could cram into two hours. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Kitsch, the cast includes John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Benicio del Toro, among others. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Second-rate sci-fi, Lindsey Morgan | Is it good?: Not terrible for what it is, but know what you're getting

The 100's Lindsey Morgan stars as a woman who must lead humans against alien invaders and a virus that threatens to kill everyone. It's the final film in the Skyline trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Clunky plastic VHS cases, ignoring the inevitable | Is it good?: It's a fun nostalgic trip

The once-ubiquitous chain of video rental stores that had an outpost at every strip mall in America is now down to one single store after it failed to keep it up with the digital age. This fun documentary shows the fighting spirit of the lone Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. And ironically we're watching it on Netflix, which slaughtered Blockbuster. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Fantasy, big f---ing giants | Is it good?: It's like 70% good

Roald Dahl's children's book about a young girl who encounters a big, friendly giant was turned into a movie thanks to Disney and Steven Spielberg back in 2016. It got pretty good reviews, with most praising the dazzling visuals over the pacing of the story. But in terms of a movie for family night, you could do a lot worse. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it

In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







