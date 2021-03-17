The Last Blockbuster

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, March 17 features an intriguing new entry at No. 5, the documentary The Last Blockbuster. It's a must for all Gen X movie buffs who pine for the days of staring at a wall of oversized VHS cases. Jennifer Garner's new family comedy Yes Day sits at the top, where it's been since it was released on Friday. New at No. 2 is Oliver Stone's 2012 flop Savages, starring many famous people doing bad things.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Famous people, marijuana-based crime | Is it good?: Not really!

This is a movie about two weed dealers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch) taking on a cartel leader who wants a part in their business, but it's also a movie about how many celebrities director Oliver Stone could cram into two hours. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Kitsch, the cast includes John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Benicio del Toro, among others. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Jason Statham, beautiful people wearing silly disguises | Is it good?: Not "good," but definitely fun

Jason Statham does his Jason Statham thing as the titular Parker, a professional thief who's betrayed by his team. Out for revenge, he forms an unlikely alliance with a real estate agent (Jennifer Lopez) to make it all happen. This is an action thriller, but it's also a movie about Statham wearing very funny costumes, from fake mustaches to giant cowboy hats, when he's in disguise, and that alone makes it worth hitting play. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it

In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Clunky plastic VHS cases, ignoring the inevitable | Is it good?: It's a fun nostalgic trip

The once-ubiquitous chain of video rental stores that had an outpost at every strip mall in America is now down to one single store after it failed to keep it up with the digital age. This fun documentary shows the fighting spirit of the lone Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. And ironically we're watching it on Netflix, which slaughtered Blockbuster. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The Joker, Christian Bale's Batman voice | Is it good?: It's one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time

The Dark Knight was a huge deal when it came out in 2008, and it remains a huge deal now, following Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) attempt to stop the Joker (Heath Ledger), who aims to orchestrate Gotham City's descent into chaos. We've seen a long string of Batman properties since, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 hit is still one of the greatest superhero movies ever. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Julianne Hough as an actress, coastal romance | Is it good?: It's not a safe bet

Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough stars in this romance/thriller about a woman escaping an abusive relationship by hiding out in a small coastal North Carolina town, where she meets a hunky widower played by Josh Duhamel. But when her past comes looking for her, things get treacherous! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Oh I don't know... Audrey Hepburn, maybe? | Is it good?: Yes indeed

Helena Coan's intimate documentary on the life of screen icon Audrey Hepburn will legitimize your purchase of that Audrey wall art you bought at Target. It's a deep look at the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress, showing off more of her human side that has been buried beneath her on-screen popularity. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







