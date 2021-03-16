Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot Seacia Pavao/Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list for Tuesday, March 16 is once again led by Jennifer Garner's new family comedy Yes Day, followed by the Jason Statham action flick Parker. Rosamund Pike's I Care a Lot, about a swindler who takes advantage of seniors, finally fell out of the Top 5, with Secret Life of Pets 2 making a surprise return to the Top 5.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, March 16







For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Jason Statham, beautiful people wearing silly disguises | Is it good?: Not "good," but definitely fun

Jason Statham does his Jason Statham thing as the titular Parker, a professional thief who's betrayed by his team. Out for revenge, he forms an unlikely alliance with a real estate agent (Jennifer Lopez) to make it all happen. This is an action thriller, but it's also a movie about Statham wearing very funny costumes, from fake mustaches to giant cowboy hats, when he's in disguise, and that alone makes it worth hitting play. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it

In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Joker, Christian Bale's Batman voice | Is it good?: It's one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time

The Dark Knight was a huge deal when it came out in 2008, and it remains a huge deal now, following Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) attempt to stop the Joker (Heath Ledger), who aims to orchestrate Gotham City's descent into chaos. We've seen a long string of Batman properties since, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 hit is still one of the greatest superhero movies ever. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Julianne Hough as an actress, coastal romance | Is it good?: It's not a safe bet

Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough stars in this romance/thriller about a woman escaping an abusive relationship by hiding out in a small coastal North Carolina town, where she meets a hunky widower played by Josh Duhamel. But when her past comes looking for her, things get treacherous! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Custody battles between Octavia Spencer and Kevin Costner | Is it good?: It's skippable, but it has a great cast

Kevin Costner stars as a lonely, well-intentioned grandfather raising his Black granddaughter by himself after his wife and daughter both die. But he runs into trouble when the girl's grandmother (Octavia Spencer) comes around thinking the girl needs more love in her life. It's heartwarming with a chewy race debate center. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







9. The Block Island Sound

For fans of: Spooky low-budget horror, ghosts | Is it good?: It's actually pretty good!

Another movie that was "released" during the pandemic that's getting extra attention on streaming, The Block Island Sound is a solid psychological horror film set off the coast of Rhode Island. After disturbing mass deaths of local wildlife and eccentric behavior by a fisherman, the children of the fisherman investigate, with one beginning to exhibit similar strange actions. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Post-apocalyptic thrillers, canine sidekicks | Is it good?: It's decent enough

Will Smith stars as the last human in New York City after a virus wipes out most, or maybe all, of the world. With his faithful dog friend, he tries to find a cure while also fighting mutants who roam the city at night. It was a big hit when it was released in 2007. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







