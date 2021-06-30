Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd, Fatherhood Phillippe Bosse/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can ask everyone on the street, or you can just check out Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, June 30 looks almost identical to Tuesday's ranking. At the top of the pack is The Ice Road, a new action flick starring Liam Neeson as an ice driver, naturally. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood is holding strong in second place, followed by the Netflix original rom-com Good on Paper. Meanwhile, Rob Reiner's 2010 rom-com Flipped moves up a spot to No. 9.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, June 30

1. The Ice Road

For fans of: Liam Neeson, that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Comedians playing fictional comedians, liars | Is it good?: Not really, but who doesn't love a bad rom-com?

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Floating children making scary faces, questioning God | Is it good?: No, it's possessed by clichés

What if Training Day, but instead of cops, they were priests who performed exorcisms? Guy Pearce plays the role of the hardened, experienced priest, and Vadhir Derbez plays the young novice priest as they work a case of a young boy who supposedly killed his family while possessed. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

8. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: 1950s-'60s music, when we were all innocent | Is it good?: It's OK, with nostalgic charm

Rob Reiner's 2010 teen romantic comedy follows a boy who goes from "girls have cooties" in the late 1950s to "girls are mysterious and fascinating creatures who are doing weird things to my mind and body" in the early 1960s. It doesn't come close to reaching the heights of Reiner's similar film Stand By Me, but there's something comforting about a soundtrack that includes The Chiffons. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







10. Murder by the Coast

For fans of: True crime, duh | Is it good?: It's fascinating

This Spanish documentary takes a thorough look at the murders of two teenage girls in 1999 and 2003, and how eerily similar the cases sounded. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





