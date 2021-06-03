Dog Gone Trouble Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, June 3 adds two new flicks to the list. At No. 3 is the 2020 romance movie 2 Hearts, and at No. 10 is the kids feature Monsters vs. Aliens. Kids movies still rule the list, with Dog Gone Trouble remaining in the top spot, followed by Home.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, June 3

1. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Fishing culture | Is it good?: Nah, but it'll be a cathartic watch if you need a good cry

Take your tear ducts for a spin with this heartwarming film about a Mexican orphanage that enters the world's biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up fisherman (Dennis Quaid) for a shot at glory. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: 1950s-'60s music, when we were all innocent | Is it good?: It's OK, with nostalgic charm

Rob Reiner's 2010 teen romantic comedy follows a boy who goes from "girls have cooties" in the late 1950s to "girls are mysterious and fascinating creatures who are doing weird things to my mind and body" in the early 1960s. It doesn't come close to reaching the heights of Reiner's similar film Stand By Me, but there's something comforting about a soundtrack that includes The Chiffons. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





8. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

For fans of: The scientific method, vortexes | Is it good?: It's like a pretty good lecture

This science documentary attempts to paint a picture of what a black hole might actually look like, with scientists working (and talking, a lot) together to explain one of the universe's most mysterious phenomena. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Hooey nonsense, all-star casts | Is it good?: Nope.

This 2016 film stars Will Smith, Ed Norton, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Kiera Knightly, and more, but the real star of the show is emotional manipulation. Smith plays a man dealing with recent tragedy who writes letters to the ideas of love, death, and time, and they show up -- in the form of people -- to hash out his problems with him. Also, Smith's character is a successful advertising executive, and his partners want to sell the company so they hatch a plan to make him look mentally unfit for the job? Good lord this movie is a total mess. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Monsters, aliens | Is it good?: This one is strictly for the kids

A group of "monsters" -- including a 50-foot woman and a gelatinous blob -- are hired by the military to stop an alien invasion in a 2009 movie that was clearly created by thinking of the title first. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





