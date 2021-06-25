Iliza Schlesinger, Margaret Cho, and Ryan Hansen, Good on Paper Alex Lombardi

What movie on Netflix is everyone watching? The Netflix Top 10 list of movies will tell you. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, June 25 sees the new horror film The Seventh Day, starring Guy Pearce as an exorcist, debut in fifth place. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood stays in the No. 1 spot, where it's been the entire week. The Netflix original rom-com Good on Paper moves up to second, dropping the kids movie Wish Dragon to No. 3.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, June 25

1. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Comedians playing fictional comedians, liars | Is it good?: Not really, but who doesn't love a bad rom-com?

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Floating children making scary faces, questioning God | Is it good?: No, it's possessed by clichés

What if Training Day, but instead of cops, they were priests who performed exorcisms? Guy Pearce plays the role of the hardened, experienced priest, and Vadhir Derbez plays the young novice priest as they work a case of a young boy who supposedly killed his family while possessed. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





6. Security

For fans of: Feeling anything but secure, suspense | Is it good?: It's a decent slow burn

This Italian suspense thriller is set in a quaint seaside town where an assault sends everyone hurrying to find out how the attack could happen. A security expert investigates townspeople, and secrets are unearthed. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





7. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows





For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Live-action anime, people doing flips and stuff | Is it good?: Yeah, it's killer Japanese action

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is the fourth movie in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise and follows a former assassin who helps another exact revenge. It's loaded with action and the spirit of Japanese classic samurai movies. (Yesterday's rank: 6)