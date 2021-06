Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd, Fatherhood Phillippe Bosse/Netflix

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, June 21 has a new No. 1 from the weekend, Kevin Hart's sentimental comedy Fatherhood. A pair of new entries to the list sit at No. 5 and No. 6: the Japanese action film Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and the interactive meditation film Headspace: Unwind Your Mind.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, June 21

1. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Friday's rank: 1)







3. Security

For fans of: Feeling anything but secure, suspense | Is it good?: It's a decent slow burn

This Italian suspense thriller is set in a quaint seaside town where an assault sends everyone hurrying to find out how the attack could happen. A security expert investigates townspeople, and secrets are unearthed. (Friday's rank: 10)

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Live-action anime, people doing flips and stuff | Is it good?: Yeah, it's killer Japanese action

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is the fourth movie in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise and follows a former assassin who helps another exact revenge. It's loaded with action and the spirit of Japanese classic samurai movies. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Chilling out, recentering chakra | Is it good?: If you commit to it, it works

The Headspace team returns with another Netflix special designed to improve your mental and physical health, but this one is interactive. Focused on beginner meditation exercises, Unwind Your Mind asks viewers what they need help with and then delivers simple exercises to get their minds in the right place. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Indie horror, buried secrets | Is it good?: It could be a "hole" lot better

This bargain-bin horror film follows researchers investigating an abandoned mine shaft in Appalachia and discovering that something (the devil?) lurks below. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Sleepless nights, Gina Rodriguez | Is it good?: Nah

If you're in the mood for a TV show with a sci-fi premise that would definitely fit on NBC's fall schedule, but you want it condensed into a movie so you don't have to watch 19 episodes of filler, check out Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as a woman in the middle of a strange global phenomenon that prevents people from sleeping. (Friday's rank: 4)







9. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Friday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Friday's rank: 7)