Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Skater Girl Kerry Monteen

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, June 14 has a new No. 1: the Chinese animated film Wish Dragon, about a teen boy who befriends a wish-granting dragon. Also new to the list is the horror farce A Haunted House 2, the indie horror The Devil Below, and the heartwarming Indian film Skater Girl.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, June 14

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sleepless nights, Gina Rodriguez | Is it good?: Nah

If you're in the mood for a TV show with a sci-fi premise that would definitely fit on NBC's fall schedule, but you want it condensed into a movie so you don't have to watch 19 episodes of filler, check out Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as a woman in the middle of a strange global phenomenon that prevents people from sleeping. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Horror spoofs, grown men screaming | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Marlon Wayans screams his way through this sequel to his 2013 found footage horror comedy A Haunted House. This time, his character moves into his dream home with his new girlfriend, but he still can't escape the ghosts. He still can't scare up many laughs, either. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows





For fans of: Indie horror, buried secrets | Is it good?: It could be a "hole" lot better

This bargain-bin horror film follows researchers investigating an abandoned mine shaft in Appalachia and discovering that something (the devil?) lurks below. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10

For fans of: Inspirational movies, shreddin' some gnar-gnar pools bro | Is it good?: Yes!

The expected roles of women in Indian society get kickflipped in this heartwarming film that highlights one teen girl's dreams, which are realized through her new hobby of skateboarding. Star Rachel Saanchita Gupta's natural effervescence shines through for an uplifting character-driven story that is worth the ride. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 8)