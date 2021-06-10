Lucius Hoyos, Gina Rodriguez, and Ariana Greenblatt, Awake Peter H. Stranks/Netflix

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, June 10 has a brand new No. 1! Gina Rodriguez's battle with a sleep-deprived apocalypse, the sci-fi film Awake, takes over the top spot a day after its premiere. If only it was good. Awake bumps everyone else in the Top 5 down a notch, with 2 Hearts, Home, Dog Gone Trouble, and Monsters vs. Aliens rounding out the top half.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, June 10

For fans of: Sleepless nights, Gina Rodriguez | Is it good?: Nah

If you're in the mood for a TV show with a sci-fi premise that would definitely fit on NBC's fall schedule, but you want it condensed into a movie so you don't have to watch 19 episodes of filler, check out Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as a woman in the middle of a strange global phenomenon that prevents people from sleeping. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Monsters, aliens | Is it good?: This one is strictly for the kids

A group of "monsters" -- including a 50-foot woman and a gelatinous blob -- are hired by the military to stop an alien invasion in a 2009 movie that was clearly created by thinking of the title first. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Xtreme

For fans of: REVENGE | Is it good?: You've seen it a million times

Do you love watching a man exact revenge on another man? You probably do, and Netflix knows that. In this Spanish thriller, an x-hitman goes to xtreme lengths to xact revenge and xecute enemies with xcessive violence. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Movies from 2008 that look like they're from 1998, Dorff | Is it good?: It's an OK prison movie

Stephen Dorff plays a man who gets sent to the slammer after he kills an intruder to protect his family. Inside, prison shenanigans ensue, with corruption and violence the centerpiece of an investigation. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: 1950s-'60s music, when we were all innocent | Is it good?: It's OK, with nostalgic charm

Rob Reiner's 2010 teen romantic comedy follows a boy who goes from "girls have cooties" in the late 1950s to "girls are mysterious and fascinating creatures who are doing weird things to my mind and body" in the early 1960s. It doesn't come close to reaching the heights of Reiner's similar film Stand By Me, but there's something comforting about a soundtrack that includes The Chiffons. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 9)