If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 8 looks a lot like the Top 10 list from yesterday, with the Russian comic book movie Major Grom: Plague Doctor the sole addition to the list at No. 10. The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, moves up to No. 7 after debuting yesterday, and Mother's Day remains at No. 1 for the second day in a row, despite being absolutely terrible.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, July 8

For fans of: Garbage holiday movies, A-listers taking a paycheck | Is it good?: Don't tell mom to watch this unless you hate her

Garry Marshall directed this flop about various characters in Atlanta and their complicated relationships with their mothers (and in some cases, their own lives as mothers). It's noted for its cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, and many other famous people. It is not noted for being good. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Underdogs, martial arts | Is it good?: Yes, even for grown-ups!

Jack Black provides the voice for Po, a portly panda in ancient China with a love for Kung Fu who must defeat an evil warrior. The 2008 film has become a modern classic for kids, and spawned an entire franchise. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Liam Neeson, that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Sequels, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: Yep, it's a worthy successor

Po the punchy panda returns in this second adventure that sees him battle the evil Lord Shen (Gary Oldman) to stop him from conquering China. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Taraji P. Henson going off, people doing the right thing | Is it good?: It's a cool story, but only an OK movie

Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell star as Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, a Black woman and a KKK leader who co-chaired a committee on desegregation in North Carolina in 1971 after a Black school was burned to the ground. By spending time with each other, they begin to understand each other. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Major Grom: Plague Doctor

For fans of: Superhero movies without any superheroes | Is it good?: It's OK

In Soviet Russia, comic book read you. But since we're in America, we can just watch the movie adaptation of the comic book, which sees Major Grom, the charming cop who plays by his own cop movie clichés, take on a masked vigilante who is murdering the super rich. Hey Russia, if you don't want that vigilante, we'll take him. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



