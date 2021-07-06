Liam Neeson, The Ice Road Allen Fraser/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, July 6 has some major July turnover with six new movies on the list, including the Netflix original film Fear Street Part One: 1994 landing in the top spot. Also new this week are the classics Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (No. 3), Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2 (No. 6 and No. 7), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (No. 9). And after two impressive months on the list, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is finally out of the Top 10.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, July 6

1. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Garbage holiday movies, A-listers taking a paycheck | Is it good?: Don't tell mom to watch this unless you hate her

Garry Marshall directed this flop about various characters in Atlanta and their complicated relationships with their mothers (and in some cases, their own lives as mothers). It's noted for its cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, and many other famous people. It is not noted for being good. (Friday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Liam Neeson, that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Underdogs, martial arts | Is it good?: Yes, even for grown-ups!

Jack Black provides the voice for Po, a portly panda in ancient China with a love for Kung Fu who must defeat an evil warrior. The 2008 film has become a modern classic for kids, and spawned an entire franchise. (Friday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Sequels, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: Yep, it's a worthy successor

Po the punchy panda returns in this second adventure that sees him battle the evil Lord Shen (Gary Oldman) to stop him from conquering China. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The abolishment of capital punishment, the abolishment of good scripts | Is it good?: It's DOA

This hacky 2003 film stars Kevin Spacey as an advocate against the death penalty who is given the death penalty himself when he's accused of rape and murder. The twist ending will leave you begging for lethal injection. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Arnold Schwarzenegger, action | Is it good?: It's a sci-fi classic

Featuring arguably Arnold Schwarzenegger's peak action performance ("Come with me if you want to live"), the James Cameron-directed 1991 sci-fi action film is the sequel to the landmark Terminator film and makes Arnold the good guy. When this came out, it was THE SHIT. (Friday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Friday's rank: 3)







