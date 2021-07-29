Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan, The Last Letter From Your Lover Parisa Taghizadeh

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, July 29.

For fans of: Supernatural surprises | Is it good?: It's a pretty great thriller that'll keep you on your toes

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist that I'll spoil only because the trailer does: Turns out the mom was a Nosferatu-looking vampire the whole time! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Last Letter From Your Lover

For fans of: '60s hairstyles, the forgotten art of love letter writing | Is it good?: Not really

Shailene Woodley stars in this romantic drama that looks like it could've been made in the early 2000s during the height of Nicholas Sparks fever. It centers on a modern-day journalist (Felicity Jones) who discovers a series of 1960s love letters that detail an affair between a socialite (Woodley) and the reporter (Callum Turner) writing a piece about her husband. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: CGI babies, absurd fight sequences | Is it good?: It's a camp masterpiece

The fifth and final Twilight film has everything: a kid with a CGI'd face, a fight scene where people get their heads popped off like Barbie dolls, a montage of the previous four movies set to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," Michael Sheen in white face makeup and a terrible wig. You'll laugh, you'll cry -- because you're laughing so hard. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Vampire vs. werewolf politics | Is it good?: There's a little too much going on, but if you're a fan, you're a fan

The third Twilight movie yet again puts Bella and Edward's romance to the test, as she's forced to choose between her boyfriend and her childhood friend Jacob (Taylor Lautner). (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Laughable depictions of depression, great soundtracks | Is it good?: Again, perfectly silly!

The second Twilight film (temporarily) breaks Bella and Edward up after he decides he's just too dangerous to be around her. This movie is probably most memorable for its ridiculous sad montage sequence, where Bella sits alone in her room for months without her man, which really has be seen to be believed. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Weddings, suffering | Is it good?: It's all setting up for Breaking Dawn Part 2, which means it lags a little

In the second to last Twilight film, Bella and Edward get married! And then Bella immediately gets pregnant with Edward's demon baby, which puts her human body through untold horrors. This movie was intended for children. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Epic kids' movies | Is it good?: It's a worthy final chapter

This animated film is the final part of Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia franchise, which also consists of three TV seasons. This time around, the Guardians of Arcadia must band together to stop reawakened Titans from doing bad things, probably. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. Kingdom: Ashin of the North

For fans of: Zombie dramas, Korean dramas | Is it good?: It's fantastic

This film spin-off the great Korean zombie series Kingdom begins a few decades before the show, tracing the origin of one of the series' most intriguing characters as well as the zombie outbreak that ravages the land. Epic in scope with great action, it's one of Netflix's hidden gems. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







