If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, July 21 is sparkling like Edward Cullen, as it's loaded with the pop culture phenomenon known as Twilight. All five of the YA (young adult) and OA (old aunt) vampire films in the series are in the Top 5, making it a clean Twilight sweep. The female assassin action flick Gunpowder Milkshake drops to sixth, and all three of the Fear Street trilogy horror films round out the list. After dominating the list for months, there have been no kids movies on the list since the Twilight films came to Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, July 21

For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Laughable depictions of depression, great soundtracks | Is it good?: Again, perfectly silly!

The second Twilight film (temporarily) breaks Bella and Edward up after he decides he's just too dangerous to be around her. This movie is probably most memorable for its ridiculous sad montage sequence, where Bella sits alone in her room for months without her man, which really has be seen to be believed. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: CGI babies, absurd fight sequences | Is it good?: It's a camp masterpiece

The fifth and final Twilight film has everything: a kid with a CGI'd face, a fight scene where people get their heads popped off like Barbie dolls, a montage of the previous four movies set to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," Michael Sheen in white face makeup and a terrible wig. You'll laugh, you'll cry -- because you're laughing so hard. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Vampire vs. werewolf politics | Is it good?: There's a little too much going on, but if you're a fan, you're a fan

The third Twilight movie yet again puts Bella and Edward's romance to the test, as she's forced to choose between her boyfriend and her childhood friend Jacob (Taylor Lautner). (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Weddings, suffering | Is it good?: It's all setting up for Breaking Dawn Part 2, which means it lags a little

In the second to last Twilight film, Bella and Edward get married! And then Bella immediately gets pregnant with Edward's demon baby, which puts her human body through untold horrors. This movie was intended for children. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Watching all of your favorite actresses shoot guns | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

You might not have known you wanted a movie starring Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino as members of an all-female assassin sisterhood protecting a little girl from a crime ring, but you certainly did want it. This is that movie! (Yesterday's rank: 5)

7. Cosmic Sin

For fans of: Bruce Willis doing his Bruce Willis thing | Is it good?: Nah

Bruce Willis stars in this film that essentially has the same plot as that new Amazon movie, The Tomorrow War: A group of soldiers decide to end an intergalactic war before it starts by taking action against a newly discovered alien planet. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







8. Fear Street Part Three: 1666

For fans of: Witches, pretty much | Is it good?: Just as the two Fear Street movies that came before, it's a fun time

The third and final film in the Fear Street slasher-horror trilogy takes it back, way back to 1666 to get to the root of Shadyside's haunted past. Turns out it has a lot to do with witches and a series of witch-hunts that made life miserable for teens centuries later. When in doubt, blame witches! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





