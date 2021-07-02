Liam Neeson, The Ice Road Allen Fraser/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 2 heads into the holiday weekend with a trio of new movies. If you forgot Mother's Day this year, you can watch Mother's Day (No. 7), the 2016 Garry Marshall film with a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and more in the latest forced holiday film that nobody asked for. If you're into mindless action, 2012's Underworld: Awakening (No. 5) and 2021's Dynasty Warriors (No. 9) will do the trick.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, July 2

For fans of: Liam Neeson, that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Comedians playing fictional comedians, liars | Is it good?: Not really, but who doesn't love a bad rom-com?

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10

For fans of: Kate Beckinsale in skin-tight clothes blasting bad guys | Is it good?: It's no Citizen Kane

The fourth movie in the Underworld franchise sees Selene (Beckinsale) fighting in a world where humans discover the existence of vampires and lycans and engage in a war to kill them all. It's for anyone looking for mindless action. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Garbage holiday movies, A-listers taking a paycheck | Is it good?: Don't tell mom to watch this unless you hate her

Garry Marshall directed this flop about various characters in Atlanta and their complicated relationships with their mothers (and in some cases, their own lives as mothers). It's noted for its cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, and many other famous people. It is not noted for being good. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Guys being dudes | Is it good?: That's a big, star-spangled no

America's history books are filled more with hazy recollections serving propaganda than, uhhh, truth, so you may as well take this absurd retelling of the history of America as gospel, too. Matt Thompson (Archer) directs this animated feature written by Dave Callaham (The Expendables) that features a ripped and foul-mouthed George Washington (voiced by Channing Tatum) picking a revolution with England, using chainsaw arm blades as weapons (and presumably to prune cherry trees). (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Video game adaptations, absurd CGI battles | Is it good?: It's fine, but you could just play the game instead

This sweeping historical action drama is based on the video game of the same name and looks like it, too. Massive large-scale battles see bodies flying as master warriors deliver special moves and power-ups to foes. There's a story in here somewhere, but just as no one is playing Dynasty Warriors (the game) for the story, no one is watching this for the plot. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows



