If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, July 13 still sees the trilogy film experiment Fear Street proving to be a success. The new release Fear Street Part Two: 1978 remains the streamer's top film, two spots ahead of Fear Street Part One: 1994, which was released two Fridays ago. This Friday will see the release of the final film in the series, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which will no doubt put all three movies in Netflix's Top 10. If Netflix somehow gets streaming rights to Kung Fu Panda 3, we could see two trilogies on the Top 10 at the same time! I think that footnote is worth spending millions of dollars on, don't you, Netflix?

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, July 13

For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

2. Major Grom: Plague Doctor

For fans of: Superhero movies without any superheroes | Is it good?: It's OK

In Soviet Russia, comic book read you. But since we're in America, we can just watch the movie adaptation of the comic book, which sees Major Grom, the charming cop who plays by his own cop movie clichés, take on a masked vigilante who is murdering the super rich. Hey Russia, if you don't want that vigilante, we'll take him. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Garbage holiday movies, A-listers taking a paycheck | Is it good?: Don't tell mom to watch this unless you hate her

Garry Marshall directed this flop about various characters in Atlanta and their complicated relationships with their mothers (and in some cases, their own lives as mothers). It's noted for its cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, and many other famous people. It is not noted for being good. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Powers, superhero movies | Is it good?: It's OK, especially for superfans of superheroes

In this French film, superheroes are part of everyday life and the police have their own department to deal with the bad ones. One cop and his new partner discover a ring of drugs that give its users superpowers, a plot we've seen before countless times but that doesn't stop this film from using it again. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Underdogs, martial arts | Is it good?: Yes, even for grown-ups!

Jack Black provides the voice for Po, a portly panda in ancient China with a love for Kung Fu who must defeat an evil warrior. The 2008 film has become a modern classic for kids, and spawned an entire franchise. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Sequels, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: Yep, it's a worthy successor

Po the punchy panda returns in this second adventure that sees him battle the evil Lord Shen (Gary Oldman) to stop him from conquering China. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







8. This Little Love of Mine

For fans of: Hallmark movies, tropical paradises | Is it good?: Even for the genre, it's pretty stale

The Hallmark Mad Lib scriptwriting algorithm was used with fill-in-the-blank terms like "handsome future billionaire CEO of a resort chain" and "single workaholic lawyer" for this romantic movie in which the future CEO agrees to read a contract if the pretty lawyer has fun in paradise. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

