If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, July 12 features a new film on the top of the leaderboard, the second film in the Fear Street horror trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978. It's joined at No. 3 by its predecessor, Fear Street Part One: 1994. Also new to the list today are the new French superhero flick How I Became a Superhero (No. 5) and the romantic drama This Little Love of Mine (No. 8).

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, July 12

For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Friday's rank: n/a)

2. Major Grom: Plague Doctor

For fans of: Superhero movies without any superheroes | Is it good?: It's OK

In Soviet Russia, comic book read you. But since we're in America, we can just watch the movie adaptation of the comic book, which sees Major Grom, the charming cop who plays by his own cop movie clichés, take on a masked vigilante who is murdering the super rich. Hey Russia, if you don't want that vigilante, we'll take him. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Garbage holiday movies, A-listers taking a paycheck | Is it good?: Don't tell mom to watch this unless you hate her

Garry Marshall directed this flop about various characters in Atlanta and their complicated relationships with their mothers (and in some cases, their own lives as mothers). It's noted for its cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, and many other famous people. It is not noted for being good. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Powers, superhero movies | Is it good?: It's OK, especially for superfans of superheroes

In this French film, superheroes are part of everyday life and the police have their own department to deal with the bad ones. One cop and his new partner discover a ring of drugs that give its users superpowers, a plot we've seen before countless times but that doesn't stop this film from using it again. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Underdogs, martial arts | Is it good?: Yes, even for grown-ups!

Jack Black provides the voice for Po, a portly panda in ancient China with a love for Kung Fu who must defeat an evil warrior. The 2008 film has become a modern classic for kids, and spawned an entire franchise. (Friday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Friday's rank: 4)







8. This Little Love of Mine

For fans of: Hallmark movies, tropical paradises | Is it good?: Even for the genre, it's pretty stale

The Hallmark Mad Lib scriptwriting algorithm was used with fill-in-the-blank terms like "handsome future billionaire CEO of a resort chain" and "single workaholic lawyer" for this romantic movie in which the future CEO agrees to read a contract if the pretty lawyer has fun in paradise. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sequels, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: Yep, it's a worthy successor

Po the punchy panda returns in this second adventure that sees him battle the evil Lord Shen (Gary Oldman) to stop him from conquering China. (Friday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Liam Neeson, that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Friday's rank: 7)





