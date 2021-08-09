Suliane Brahim, The Swarm Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 9 has a new, cuddly animated film at No. 1 and a new, creepy horror flick at No. 6. Vivo, Lin Manuel Miranda's new kids movie, hits the top spot in its debut, and the French film The Swam, about bloodthirsty locusts, premieres in the sixth spot. Also joining the list today is the 1995 Sandra Bullock internet thriller The Net, which should be good for a laugh now on account of all the 56k modems and floppy discs.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, August 9

For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Friday's rank: n/a)







2. Aftermath

For fans of: Straight-to-video horror movies | Is it good?: Not even close

Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore in this spooker that's (loosely) based on actual events as a couple who move into a house for fresh start, as their marriage has hit some bumps in the road. Weird things start happening, and the house's tragic past comes into play. Even this dull description is more exciting than what actually unfolds in the movie. (Friday's rank: 3)







3. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Friday's rank: 6)

6. The Swarm

For fans of: Locusts, moms who try too hard | Is it good?: It's definitely creepy AF, but your mileage may vary overall

This French film follows a widow and single mother of two kids who raises locusts for food -- smoked with ginger and paprika! Yum! -- but has trouble getting them to reproduce until she finds a food they love: HUMAN BLOOD. Expect lots of closeups of locusts, and a mother who begins to do everything she can to keep her locusts happy in order to provide for her family. (Friday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Friday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Grandmothers, living | Is it good?: Give me an "N!" Give me an "O!"

Diane Keaton stars as a dying woman who moves into a retirement community and, at the urging of a new friend, starts up a cheerleading club full of grannies who can still shake it (and hopefully not break it). If you're after a feel-good story under any circumstances, this is it. If you are looking for a good movie, this isn't it. (Friday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Floppy discs, Y2K, hackerzzz | Is it good?: It's the Geocities of movies

Sandra Bullock stars in this very time period-appropriate film about a computer analyst who gets caught in a conspiracy and wrongfully accused of a crime... via the "internet," a new information superhighway that's on your personal computer! Watch this if you still use AOL. (Friday's rank: n/a)







10. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning

For fans of: Japanese live-action, spraying blood | Is it good?: It's the stylish, violent action you crave

Rurouni Kenshin: Final was only the beginning! It turns out Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning is really the ending. Yeah, that's confusing, but The Beginning is the fifth and final chapter in the Japanese film franchise, a prequel explaining how the wandering swordsman Himura Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. (Friday's rank: 9)







10. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





