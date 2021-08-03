Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Last Mercenary Alois Maille

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 3 re-adds a few list favorites, including the first Twilight movie, which pops in at No. 10 as Twi-hards rewatch their favorite film. The children's animated film Home returns as well, because kids will watch the same movie 100 times. Lord, bless kids and their rigid routines. Sitting in the top spot for the second day in a row is The Losers, a 2010 action film starring Chris Evans and other famous people.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, August 3

For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine.







2. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure!







For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier.

For fans of: JCVD, '80s action heroes, punching, kicking, splits-ing | Is it good?: It is not

Jean-Claude Van Damme returns to the screen in this action comedy that fares a lot better with the action than the comedy. The plot, if you need to know, involves a former special agent brought back into the fold when he has to rescue his son. Put this low on your list or when you really want to watch something that will go in one ear and out the other.







For fans of: Romantic social distancing, Cole Sprouse | Is it good?: Ehh, the important thing is its heart is in the right place

Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play a pair of teens in the hospital undergoing treatment for cystic fibrosis, which prevents them from getting near each other for fear of getting sick. You can guess what happens from there, because this overly sentimental film is incredibly predictable.







6. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning

For fans of: Japanese live-action, spraying blood | Is it good?: It's the stylish, violent action you crave

Rurouni Kenshin: Final was only the beginning! It turns out Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning is really the ending. Yeah, that's confusing, but The Beginning is the fifth and final chapter in the Japanese film franchise, a prequel explaining how the wandering swordsman Himura Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar.







For fans of: Supernatural surprises | Is it good?: It's a pretty great thriller that'll keep you on your toes

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist that I'll spoil only because the trailer does: Turns out the mom was a Nosferatu-looking vampire the whole time!

8. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless.







9. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny, but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy.

For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight.




