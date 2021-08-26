Bob Ross, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Aug. 26 adds a quartet of new movies, starting with the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed at No. 4. The Mexican supernatural horror film The Old Ways, which was a big hit on the festival circuit this summer, debuts at No. 6. Right behind it at No. 7 is the Black romance Really Love, and at No. 8 is David Oyelowo's real-world fantasy The Water Man. Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl sits in the top spot again, where it's been since last weekend.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, August 26

For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Loud House Movie

For fans of: Nickelodeon cartoons | Is it good?: Kids who love The Loud House will almost certainly love it

If you have a child in your life, you may or may not be aware of The Loud House, the animated Nickelodeon show about a big ol' crazy family. Now there's a movie version! And it's a musical where the characters travel to Scotland and discover they're related to royalty! (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Bob Ross, happy little trees | Is it good?: It's not as scandalous as the title suggests

You'd think that if anyone was free of scandal in this day and age, it would be totally chill painter dude Bob Ross, the creator of happy, little trees and host of PBS's The Joy of Painting. And good news: You'd pretty much be right! This documentary explores Ross' life and the battle for his business empire after his death, but it's not going to ruin anyone's childhood. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Witcher, animated gore | Is it good?: You should definitely watch The Witcher first, but yes!

This is not the long-anticipated second season of The Witcher (though you can head here to get caught up on everything we know about that), but something that might in fact be just as good: an anime prequel film about Geralt's mentor, Vesemir (voiced here by Theo James). The film, set several years before the events of the series, gives Vesemir's origin story, showing him as a young lad who is only concerned with monster slaying and getting paid for monster slaying. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. The Old Ways

For fans of: Witchcraft, hallucinations, cultural identity | Is it good?: Oh yeah it is.

While investigating sorcery in the jungles of Veracruz, a Mexican journalist is kidnapped by locals who believe she is possessed by a demon. In addition to plenty of creepy images and horrifying black magic scenarios, The Old Ways has a deeper theme of cultural identity that really sets it apart from others of its ilk. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





7. Really Love

For fans of: Complicated romance, art and art house | Is it good?: It is OK, but will really land for fans of romance

This sultry romance is the debut feature of director Angel Kristi Williams and follows a painter on the verge of breaking through into the art scene while at the same time balancing a new romance. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

8. The Water Man

For fans of: Real-world fantasy, inspiring adventure, Sweet Tooth | Is it good?: It's pretty good

The Water Man is the directorial debut of actor David Oyelowo, who also stars as a father who moves his family to a small rural town to care for his ailing wife (Rosario Dawson). His young son goes on a quest to find the local legend The Water Man, who he believes can help his mom. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





10. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 7)