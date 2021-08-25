The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Aug. 25 is led by Jason Momoa's latest action flick, Sweet Girl, which jumped right to the top this weekend. It's followed by a couple of kids' movies, The Loud House Movie and Vivo. Rounding out the top 5 are The Witcher's anime prequel movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and The Kissing Booth 3. The only new addition to today's list is a new film in the Untold sports documentary series, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, August 25

For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Loud House Movie

For fans of: Nickelodeon cartoons | Is it good?: Kids who love The Loud House will almost certainly love it

If you have a child in your life, you may or may not be aware of The Loud House, the animated Nickelodeon show about a big ol' crazy family. Now there's a movie version! And it's a musical where the characters travel to Scotland and discover they're related to royalty! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Witcher, animated gore | Is it good?: You should definitely watch The Witcher first, but yes!

This is not the long-anticipated second season of The Witcher (though you can head here to get caught up on everything we know about that), but something that might in fact be just as good: an anime prequel film about Geralt's mentor, Vesemir (voiced here by Theo James). The film, set several years before the events of the series, gives Vesemir's origin story, showing him as a young lad who is only concerned with monster slaying and getting paid for monster slaying. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





6. Walk of Shame

For fans of: Trying to get home, antics! | Is it good?: Nope

This 2014 comedy stars Elizabeth Banks as a local news anchor who, after a night out with friends, meets a charmer (James Marsden) and spends the night with him. But when she wakes up the next morning and her car is towed with her purse and phone, she struggles to get home in time for a timely career opportunity, opening the door for many cheap laughs. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

7. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: True crime, grisly confessions | Is it good?: It will sate your true crime appetite

"At one stage, there was no more room under the floorboards because there were so many bodies under here." If that gets your attention, check out this documentary about British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrated by Nilsen himself from unheard recordings. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

9. Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

For fans of: Olympians, trans athletes, the Jenners | Is it good?: It's a winner

In the latest of Netflix's Untold sports documentaries, Caitlyn Jenner looks back on how her journey to winning gold in the Olympic decathlon was connected to her struggle with her identity as a trans woman. Jenner is already a major celebrity, but the film finds a revealing new angle on her story. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)