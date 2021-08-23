Jason Momoa, Sweet Girl Clay Enos/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, August 23

For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Friday's rank: n/a)







2. The Loud House Movie

For fans of: Nickelodeon cartoons | Is it good?: Kids who love The Loud House will almost certainly love it

If you have a child in your life, you may or may not be aware of The Loud House, the animated Nickelodeon show about a big ol' crazy family. Now there's a movie version! And it's a musical where the characters travel to Scotland and discover they're related to royalty! (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Vacations gone wrong, international conspiracies | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller but nothing too special

Beckett marks the latest entry in the "normal man gets wrapped up in international crime" movie genre, and this time John David Washington is the normal man. While vacationing with his girlfriend in Greece, Beckett (Washington) goes on the run (literally, he runs a lot) after being targeted for a crime he didn't commit, and is forced to evade the authorities as he tries to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens to clear his name. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: True crime, grisly confessions | Is it good?: It will sate your true crime appetite

"At one stage, there was no more room under the floorboards because there were so many bodies under here." If that gets your attention, check out this documentary about British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrated by Nilsen himself from unheard recordings. (Friday's rank: 5)







7. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Friday's rank: 9)







8. Walk of Shame

For fans of: Shaming women | Is it good?: It's good at making you feel ashamed of your watchlist

This 2014 comedy stars Elizabeth Banks as a newscaster who goes out for one drunken night with her friends and almost pays for it with her whole career. It's bleak out there for women. (Friday's rank: n/a)

9. Black Island

For fans of: Bad teachers, twist endings | Is it good?: Nah, but it's kooky

I love when a really random movie gets Netflix popular. This one is a German thriller, set on a picturesque island, about a teacher who starts dating her student. It also sounds pretty standard, but to Black Island's credit, it has a crazy twist that doesn't get revealed until the last 20 minutes or so. Enjoy! (Friday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Friday's rank: 6)





