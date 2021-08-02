Christina Milian, Resort to Love David Bloomer/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, August 2 completely blew up last week's list, with eight new or returning films. New at No. 1 is the 2010 film The Losers, starring Chris Evans as a member of a special forces unit out to right some wrongs. Freddie Highmore's The Vault debuts at No. 3, Jean Claude Van Damme's action flick The Last Mercenary checks in at No. 5, and the teen romance Five Feet Apart stands at No. 7. All the Twilight movies are gone, opening the door for all three Fear Street movies to return to the list, with the first movie, Fear Street Part One: 1994 in the sixth spot.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, August 2

For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

3. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Supernatural surprises | Is it good?: It's a pretty great thriller that'll keep you on your toes

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist that I'll spoil only because the trailer does: Turns out the mom was a Nosferatu-looking vampire the whole time! (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: JCVD, '80s action heroes, punching, kicking, splits-ing | Is it good?: It is not

Jean Claud Van Damme returns to the screen in this action comedy that fares a lot better with the action than the comedy. The plot, if you need to know, involves a former special agent brought back into the fold when he has to rescue his son. Put this low on your list or when you really want to watch something that will go in one ear and out the other. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny, but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Romantic social distancing, Cole Sprouse | Is it good?: Ehh, the important thing is its heart is in the right place

Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play a pair of teens in the hospital undergoing treatment for cystic fibrosis, which prevents them from getting near each other for fear of getting sick. You can guess what happens from there, because this overly sentimental film is incredibly predictable. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning

For fans of: Japanese live-action, spraying blood | Is it good?: It's the stylish, violent action you crave

Rurouni Kenshin: Final was only the beginning! It turns out Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning is really the ending. Yeah, that's confusing, but The Beginning is the fifth and final chapter in the Japanese film franchise, a prequel explaining how the wandering swordsman Himura Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







9. Fear Street Part Three: 1666

For fans of: Changes of scenery, satisfying conclusions | Is it good?: It wraps up the trilogy nicely

The final film in the Fear Street trilogy transports viewers back to 1666 to find the origin of the curse of Shadyside, which turns out to be from witches. Actors from the previous films play parts in the flashback, which is fun, and a quick revisit to 1994 caps everything off. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







10. Fear Street Part Two: 1978

For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)