If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Aug. 18 involves a potentially controversial decision by Netflix! The streamer has apparently reclassified the sports docuseries Untold from TV series to movies, resulting in the first episode -- err, installment -- Malice at the Palace moving from the Top 10 TV list to the Top 10 movie list at No. 5. Coincidentally, it's also when the second installment, Deal With the Devil, qualifies for the Top 10 movie list at No. 10. Even Netflix is manipulating its own data to make its originals look better. Good job, Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, Aug. 18

For fans of: Vacations gone wrong, international conspiracies | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller but nothing too special

Beckett marks the latest entry in the "normal man gets wrapped up in international crime" movie genre, and this time John David Washington is the normal man. While vacationing with his girlfriend in Greece, Beckett (Washington) goes on the run (literally, he runs a lot) after being targeted for a crime he didn't commit, and is forced to evade the authorities as he tries to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens to clear his name. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

5. Untold: Malice at the Palace

For fans of: Sports history, fighting | Is it good?: It's pretty excellent

This episode of the new Netflix docuseries Untold, which dives deep into sports stories of the past, covers Malice at the Palace, made infamous when Indiana Pacers player Ron Artest went into the stands at Detroit's Palace at Auburn Hills and brawled with fans. What makes this event so great to revisit now is how differently it would have been handled today. Back then, Artest and his teammates were villainized as "thugs," with little blame pinned on the fans who overstepped their bounds and the lack of security provided by the Pistons. Seeing it all again — with new footage! — is just as insane as seeing it for the first time, and with a new narrative, the careers of several of these players would have been drastically altered. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







6. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

9. Aftermath

For fans of: Straight-to-video horror movies | Is it good?: Not even close

Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore in this spooker that's (loosely) based on actual events as a couple who move into a house for fresh start, as their marriage has hit some bumps in the road. Weird things start happening, and the house's tragic past comes into play. Even this dull description is more exciting than what actually unfolds in the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Untold: Deal With the Devil

For fans of: Boxing, true crime | Is it good?: It's another winner from Untold

In the 1990s, female boxer Christy Martin brought her sport to the public like no athlete before her. But as her public life vaulted her on top of the world, her private life with her trainer-husband was spiraling, resulting in an attempted murder charge. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

