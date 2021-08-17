Joel Courtney and Joey King, The Kissing Booth 3 Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 17 sees the new film Beckett, a political thriller starring John David Washington, at No. 1 for the second day in a row. The animated kids movie Vivo, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, reclaims the second spot, with The Kissing Booth 3 dropping a spot to third. The new documentary Misha and the Wolves, which has a true crime feel to it, clings onto the tenth spot, but for how long?

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, August 17

For fans of: Vacations gone wrong, international conspiracies | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller but nothing too special

Beckett marks the latest entry in the "normal man gets wrapped up in international crime" movie genre, and this time John David Washington is the normal man. While vacationing with his girlfriend in Greece, Beckett (Washington) goes on the run (literally, he runs a lot) after being targeted for a crime he didn't commit, and is forced to evade the authorities as he tries to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens to clear his name. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

5. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

8. Aftermath

For fans of: Straight-to-video horror movies | Is it good?: Not even close

Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore in this spooker that's (loosely) based on actual events as a couple who move into a house for fresh start, as their marriage has hit some bumps in the road. Weird things start happening, and the house's tragic past comes into play. Even this dull description is more exciting than what actually unfolds in the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Floppy discs, Y2K, hackerzzz | Is it good?: It's the Geocities of movies

Sandra Bullock stars in this very time period-appropriate film about a computer analyst who gets caught in a conspiracy and wrongfully accused of a crime... via the "internet," a new information superhighway that's on your personal computer! Watch this if you still use AOL. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Crazy stories, truth and lies | Is it good?: It's a tricky game of mixing fact and fiction

Holocaust survivor Misha Defonseca gained notoriety for her story of survival as a young woman who avoided Nazi occupation by living in the wilderness, and at one point being taken in by a pack of wolves. Her story soon became an Oprah-approved book, but the truth of what actually happened came crashing down on Defonseca, resulting in lawsuits and a foggy notion of what history is and who gets to tell it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

