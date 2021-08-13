Vivo Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Aug. 13 is no omen of bad luck, at least for The Kissing Booth films. The newest movie, The Kissing Booth 3, sits at the top at No. 1, and the first film in the series, The Kissing Booth, sneaks into the list at No. 10 as old fans start their rewatch and new fans jump in to see what the hubbub is all about. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo is second, and Damon Wayans' 1995 comedy Major Payne is in third, for some reason I still have no answers for.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, August 13

For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





4. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Aftermath

For fans of: Straight-to-video horror movies | Is it good?: Not even close

Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore in this spooker that's (loosely) based on actual events as a couple who move into a house for fresh start, as their marriage has hit some bumps in the road. Weird things start happening, and the house's tragic past comes into play. Even this dull description is more exciting than what actually unfolds in the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Cobra Kai, underdogs | Is it good?: Don't expect too much and you'll find it enjoyable

A trio of friends who learned Gung Fu together as young men team up 30 years later to avenge their master's death, only the reflexes aren't as good as they used to be. Even if it doesn't wow, the action-comedy has a ton of heart and humor in all the right places, making it a real crowd-pleaser. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Floppy discs, Y2K, hackerzzz | Is it good?: It's the Geocities of movies

Sandra Bullock stars in this very time period-appropriate film about a computer analyst who gets caught in a conspiracy and wrongfully accused of a crime... via the "internet," a new information superhighway that's on your personal computer! Watch this if you still use AOL. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Seeing where the kissing started, catching up | Is it good?: It's a real cornball

The first movie in The Kissing Booth franchise gets boosted into the Top 10 thanks to the release of The Kissing Booth 3, so see where it all began! Joey King plays Elle, a high schooler with a crush on her BFF's older brother, and through a series of coincidental moments, ends up having a secret relationship with him despite having a "no snogging brothers" rule with her friend. Yikes! Reminder: The Kissing Booth 2 is also on Netflix! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

