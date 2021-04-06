Kevin Costner, Waterworld

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, April 6 seems like a Top 10 movies of the late 1990s, as nostalgia is making a resurgence. Saving Private Ryan, Legally Blonde, and Waterworld (!!!) are on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, proving we've all run out of things to watch and are sifting through the virtual discount DVD pile. What Lies Below takes over the top spot from the Netflix original Concrete Cowboy, and Hop's Easter run is over.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, April 6

For fans of: Hating your mom's boyfriend, dangerous rich people | Is it good?: Not at all

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: The early 2010s, rom-coms with obvious endings | Is it good?: It's fine!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are an incredibly early 2010s pair, which is why this romantic comedy makes so much sense. They play two people who end up working together, discover that they like each other but not enough to want to date and embark on a friends-with-benefits relationship, as the title suggests. You can probably see where this is going. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Cool haircuts, police corruption, drug deals | Is it good?: It's an intriguing documentary

The 2017 documentary about Richard Wershe Jr., better known as "White Boy Rick," follows the teen drug dealer and FBI informant as he takes down corruption in Detroit... and then continues to sell drugs by the kilo when he stops being an informant. It's a crazy story that became the source of the Matthew McConaughey movie White Boy Rick. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Classic fairy tales remixed, Mother Russia | Is it good?: It's so-so

In this Russian animated feature, the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel gets retold as the siblings part of a spy agency that must investigate the disappearance of their king. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Water | Is it good?: It's better than people said it was, but still not great

Is this what our collective boredom has come to? We're watching Waterworld now? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







