Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery, Bad Trip Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, April 5 has a bunch of new entries thanks to Friday's new releases and old movies joining Netflix at the top of the month, including Concrete Cowboy, which sits at No. 1, and the classics Saving Private Ryan and Legally Blonde.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, April 5

For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Hating your mom's boyfriend, dangerous rich people | Is it good?: Not at all

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The early 2010s, rom-coms with obvious endings | Is it good?: It's fine!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are an incredibly early 2010s pair, which is why this romantic comedy makes so much sense. They play two people who end up working together, discover that they like each other but not enough to want to date and embark on a friends-with-benefits relationship, as the title suggests. You can probably see where this is going. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Snarky bunnies, Season 5 Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco | Is it good?: It's a rotten egg, but will your kids care?

As he's being groomed to become the next Easter Bunny, a young rabbit runs away to Hollywood to pursue his dream of being a rock n' roll drummer. Instead, he's hit by a car driven by James Marsden and tricks him into think he's the Easter Bunny. Then they work together to fulfill the Easter Bunny's duties? Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Cool haircuts, police corruption, drug deals | Is it good?: It's an intriguing documentary

The 2017 documentary about Richard Wershe Jr., better known as "White Boy Rick," follows the teen drug dealer and FBI informant as he takes down corruption in Detroit... and then continues to sell drugs by the kilo when he stops being an informant. It's a crazy story that became the source of the Matthew McConaughey movie White Boy Rick. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Money Heist, crime capers, partying | Is it good?: It's an OK ride

The Spanish film about a suburban mechanic who joins a crime syndicate was a hit in its native country, and is being adapted into a Netflix show. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

