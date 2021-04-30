Amanda Seyfried, Things Heard & Seen Anna Kooris/NETFLIX

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, April 30 has a new No. 1, the gothic horror film Things Heard & Seen, starring Amanda Seyfried as a woman who moves into a haunted house in Upstate New York. That bumps the sci-fi thriller Stowaway down to No. 2 after a week in the top spot. And it looks like kids continue to dominate the second half of the list, with the 2012 film The Lorax and 2020 Netflix original We Can Be Heroes bringing up the rear.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, April 30

For fans of: Mellow horror, Kim Wexler, disintegrating marriages | Is it good?: It's decent

Amanda Seyfried plays a wife who moves to an old house in rural upstate when her husband gets a gig at the local college, and -- yep, you guessed it -- things get spooky. But her problems are more than about ghosts; things aren't going well in her marriage, and it may tie into what's going bump in the night. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Moral dilemmas, character actors going to space | Is it good?: It's thrilling

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which we replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Los Angeles gang life, HBO's Oz | Is it good?: It's a classic of the genre

Edward James Olmos produced, directed, and starred in this 1992 drama that looks at Latino gang life in Los Angeles. Olmos plays a gangster over 30 years, from upstart teen hooligan to leader of one of the most powerful gangs in Los Angeles. It's feels dated nowadays, but O.G.s love it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo | Is it good?: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Nic Cage's voice, teaching kids that parenting is hard | Is it good?: It's a solid family film

A family of cave people who only leave their home for necessities must learn to survive in the wild when circumstance forces them out. A normal human boy with a knack for inventions helps them out, as do the requisite friendly animals that all kids movie require. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Bucking cancel culture, environmental issues | Is it good?: It's mediocre but it's for kids so who cares

The classic Dr. Seuss tale gets explored further in this 2012 animated movie as a young boy (voiced by Zac Efron) teams up with the Lorax to save a fantastical land from deforestation. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Mid-2000s nostalgia, superheroes | Is it good?: It's a standard sequel, but fans of the original will probably appreciate it

This sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D finds Sharkboy and Lavagirl all grown up now, and because this is a movie for kids (well, technically -- if you ask us, it's mostly for Gen Z-ers), it's up to their kids to save the world from an alien invasion. Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater star. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)