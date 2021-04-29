Toni Collette, Stowaway Stowaway Productions, LLC

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, April 29 sees the 2013 family film The Croods creep into the crowd, making half of the list (over half, if we include The Little Rascals) kidz kontent. The sci-fi moral dilemma Stowaway, which is very good, is still in the top spot, and the 1992 Edward James Olmos drama American Me remains at No. 2.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, April 29

For fans of: Moral dilemmas, character actors going to space | Is it good?: It's thrilling

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which we replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Los Angeles gang life, HBO's Oz | Is it good?: It's a classic of the genre

Edward James Olmos produced, directed, and starred in this 1992 drama that looks at Latino gang life in Los Angeles. Olmos plays a gangster over 30 years, from upstart teen hooligan to leader of one of the most powerful gangs in Los Angeles. It's feels dated nowadays, but O.G.s love it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Asking "What is reality, man?" | Is it good?: It's psychedelic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this trippy indie sci-fi movie as paramedics investigating a series of nightmarish deaths linked to a powerful designer drug. It's a weird one! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo | Is it good?: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Nic Cage's voice, teaching kids that parenting is hard | Is it good?: It's a solid family film

A family of cave people who only leave their home for necessities must learn to survive in the wild when circumstance forces them out. A normal human boy with a knack for inventions helps them out, as do the requisite friendly animals that all kids movie require. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

10. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

For fans of: International date line confusion, dancing animals, the color pink | Is it good?: It's exactly what you'd expect

Barbie's little sister Chelsea misses her birthday when her family goes on an cruise and they cross the international date line (can relate, I hate it when that happens!), so Chelsea does what any kid would do in that situation: She disembarks and goes to a magical island where she meets talking animals. (Yesterday's rank: 10)