If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, April 27 once again sees the Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette space mishap movie Stowaway orbiting the top spot, with '90s gang flick American Me rising all the way to the No. 2 spot. Melissa McCarthy's superhero comedy Thunder Force sits in the third spot, and the trippy sci-fi flick Synchronic is fourth. New to the list at No. 10 is Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure, and now you have "Baby Shark" stuck in your head for the rest of the day. You're welcome!

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, April 27

For fans of: Moral dilemmas, character actors going to space | Is it good?: It's thrilling

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which we replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Los Angeles gang life, HBO's Oz | Is it good?: It's a classic of the genre

Edward James Olmos produced, directed, and starred in this 1992 drama that looks at Latino gang life in Los Angeles. Olmos plays a gangster over 30 years, from upstart teen hooligan to leader of one of the most powerful gangs in Los Angeles. It's feels dated nowadays, but O.G.s love it. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Asking "What is reality, man?" | Is it good?: It's psychedelic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this trippy indie sci-fi movie as paramedics investigating a series of nightmarish deaths linked to a powerful designer drug. It's a weird one! (Yesterday's rank: 2)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

For fans of: International date line confusion, dancing animals, the color pink | Is it good?: It's exactly what you'd expect

Barbie's little sister Chelsea misses her birthday when her family goes on an cruise and they cross the international date line (can relate, I hate it when that happens!), so Chelsea does what any kid would do in that situation: She disembarks and goes to a magical island where she meets talking animals. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Jessica Chastain petting bunnies, Holocaust movies | Is it good?: It's moving, but not as good as it could be

Jessica Chastain stars in this historical drama based on the true story of a man and woman who hid Jewish people in their zoo during Nazi occupation in the late 1930s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo | Is it good?: Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





