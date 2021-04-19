If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, April 19 was completely blown up over the weekend, and now has six new titles since Friday. And it's like the Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded all over it, with films starring Anthony Mackie (Synchronic), Tom Hiddleston (Crimson Peak), and Chris Hemsworth (Rush) now in the Top 10. Also now on the list are The Zookeeper's Wife and the Netflix original Arlo the Alligator Boy., while Melissa McCarthy's Thunder Force remains put in the second spot.

For fans of: Asking "What is reality, man?" | Is it good?: It's psychedelic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this trippy indie sci-fi movie as paramedics investigating a series of nightmarish deaths linked to a powerful designer drug. It's a weird one! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Amateurs solving crime using the power of the internet | Is it good?: True crime heads will love it

This true-crime documentary film is part Don't F*** with Cats and part don't f*** with a vigilante mom as a mother uses MySpace to track down the gang members who she believes accidentally killed her daughter. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

5. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

For fans of: International date line confusion, dancing animals, the color pink | Is it good?: It's exactly what you'd expect

Barbie's little sister Chelsea misses her birthday when her family goes on an cruise and they cross the international date line (can relate, I hate it when that happens!), so Chelsea does what any kid would do in that situation: She disembarks and goes to a magical island where she meets talking animals. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Jessica Chastain petting bunnies, Holocaust movies | Is it good?: It's moving, but not as good as it could be

Jessica Chastain stars in this historical drama based on the true story of a man and woman who hid Jewish people in their zoo during Nazi occupation in the late 1930s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Guillermo del Toro, sexy horror | Is it good?: It's not bad, and it's certainly good to look at

Guillermo del Toro brings his unique vision to Victorian horror with this haunted house story that doesn't skimp on the ghosts. Thomas Hiddleston plays a man who brings his new wife to his English mansion, which just so happens to be overrun with spooks. Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam also star. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Fast cars, fast action, fast women | Is it good?: It's a good sports drama

Who wants to see Chris Hemsworth with his shirt off getting hot and heavy with Olivia Wilde and Natalie Dormer? Thor stars as Formula One driver James Hunt, a hard-partying stud who's pushed to his limit when his Australian rival Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) enters the circuit in the 1970s. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Positive message 'toons, musicals | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Netflix is used to licensing established childrens brands, but it has found its own original kids IP with the new animated musical Arlo the Alligator Boy. The feel-good movie follows Arlo, who is half-human and half-alligator, as he heads to New York City to find his dad. It's filled with lots of good messages about embracing individuality, catchy tunes, and colorful animation. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)