Why Did You Kill Me? Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, April 16 has a new No. 1! The true crime film Why Did You Kill Me? -- about a determined mom who tracks down her daughter's killers using social media -- takes over the top spot from Octavia Spencer's laugher Thunder Force, which relinquishes its crown after a week. Saving Private Ryan finds itself back in the Top 5, with Legally Blonde right behind it.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, April 16

For fans of: Amateurs solving crime using the power of the internet | Is it good?: True crime heads will love it

This true-crime documentary film is part Don't F*** with Cats and part don't f*** with a vigilante mom as a mother uses MySpace to track down the gang members who she believes accidentally killed her daughter. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





For fans of: Multiple Drew Barrymores, showbiz | Is it good?: Gonna go out on a limb here and say nah

Drew Barrymore stars as comedian Candy Black AND her innocent stand-in, who swap places when Candy is ordered to go to rehab and on an apology tour. Barrymore also smashes her face into some farm animal excrement, and T.J. Miller shows off some unusual hair. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Out of control schemes, Jonah Hill | Is it good?: It's a decent raunch-com

Justin Long stars as a loser-ish high schooler who makes up a college that accepts him after being rejected by every school he applied to. Soon, other kids get wind of his scam and enroll in his school, creating a mass Revenge of the Nerds and Animal House and every other college comedy scenario. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





