Joey Bada$$ and Andrew Howard, Two Distant Strangers Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, April 14 shuffles yesterday's lineup, with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superhero comedy Thunder Force in the No. 1 spot for the fifth day in a row and Drew Barrymore's The Stand In inching up to the No. 2 spot. The Oscar-nominated short film Two Distant Strangers stumbles all the way from No. 6 to No. 10, where it sits just below Idris Elba's Concrete Cowboy.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, April 14

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Multiple Drew Barrymores, showbiz | Is it good?: Gonna go out on a limb here and say nah

Drew Barrymore stars as comedian Candy Black AND her innocent stand-in, who swap places when Candy is ordered to go to rehab and on an apology tour. Barrymore also smashes her face into some farm animal excrement, and T.J. Miller shows off some unusual hair. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Chinese mythology, animated action | Is it good?: It's pretty solid for fans of the genre

The folk character Nezha is reincarnated as a motorcycle street racer in present times, where he must relearn his powers to defeat his 3,000-year-old nemeses the Dragon Clan. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Out of control schemes, Jonah Hill | Is it good?: It's a decent raunch-com

Justin Long stars as a loser-ish high schooler who makes up a college that accepts him after being rejected by every school he applied to. Soon, other kids get wind of his scam and enroll in his school, creating a mass Revenge of the Nerds and Animal House and every other college comedy scenario. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Two Distant Strangers

For fans of: Social issues, time loops, Oscar-quality content | Is it good?: It was nominated for an Academy Award, so we'll let that speak for itself

In this Oscar-nominated short film, a young Black man gets caught in a time loop where he is harassed by the same cop over and over again, no matter how he behaves. (Yesterday's rank: 6)