If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, April 12 adds three new movies, including one that's nominated for an Academy Award this year and two that might get Razzies. In first is the superhero farce Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as accidental superheroes. After watching that, nourish your brain with the short film Two Distant Strangers, which hopes to win a trophy at this year's Oscars. Then destroy your brain again with Drew Barrymore's The Stand In, a comedy in which Barrymore plays both a famous actress and her stand-in who goes to rehab for her. It's a one-step-forward, two-steps-back situation today.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, April 12

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: The Shape of Water, salinity levels, guys walking out of the water with their shirt off | Is it good?: Not at all, but it is insane

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Multiple Drew Barrymores, showbiz | Is it good?: Gonna go out on a limb here and say nah

Drew Barrymore stars as comedian Candy Black AND her innocent stand-in, who swap places when Candy is ordered to go to rehab and on an apology tour. Barrymore also smashes her face into some farm animal excrement, and T.J. Miller shows off some unusual hair. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Two Distant Strangers

For fans of: Social issues, time loops, Oscar-quality content | Is it good?: It was nominated for an Academy Award, so we'll let that speak for itself

In this Oscar-nominated short film, a young Black man gets caught in a time loop where he is harassed by the same cop over and over again, no matter how he behaves. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The early 2010s, rom-coms with obvious endings | Is it good?: It's fine!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are an incredibly early 2010s pair, which is why this romantic comedy makes so much sense. They play two people who end up working together, discover that they like each other but not enough to want to date and embark on a friends-with-benefits relationship, as the title suggests. You can probably see where this is going. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







