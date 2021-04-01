Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery, Bad Trip Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could look in all your neighbors' windows and see what they're watching, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, April 1 gets an Easter injection with the animated-live action hybrid kids movie Hop, featuring James Marsden cuddling with bunnies. The rest of the list is mostly the same as yesterday, with Bad Trip reigning supreme at the top of the list, and the Christian camp musical A Week Away sliding down the line to No. 6.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, April 1

For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Modern spins on fairy tales | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

Hansel and Gretel (yeah, those fairy tale breadcrumb kids) are reimagined as Russian spies who are sent by their agency to fight off a witch. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Seaspiracy

For fans of: The environment, being anxious | Is it good?: It's definitely going to open your eyes about the shady fishing industry

As most of us know, humans have absolutely ruined the planet. And, well, if you don't know that, or if you're looking to find out just how poorly we've treated the Earth, Seaspiracy is here to educate -- and terrify -- you. This doc focuses specifically on the damage we've inflicted on our oceans and the hidden issues with the global fishing industry. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Octonauts: Ring of Fire

For fans of: Those little Octonaut things | Is it good?: The young child in your life will probably love it, which is all that matters

The Octonauts, the insanely popular British cartoon characters who live underwater and go deep sea diving, are starring in yet another film. Ring of Fire finds them figuring out how to save their home from a bunch of erupting volcanoes that have been destroying the ocean -- heavy stuff! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Teens who sing and dance | Is it good?: You should probably just watch High School Musical instead

Call it High School Summer Christian Camp Musical and be done with it. A troubled teen goes to a Christian summer camp, where he meets a cute young girl and everyone does extravagant song-and-dance numbers. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

7. Elizabeth and Margaret: Love & Loyalty

For fans of: The Crown, British royals | Is it good?: It's a solid look at the sisters

If you've watched The Crown and Oprah's royal bombshell interview a billion times apiece but still want to know more about some old British people whose distant relatives lived in opulence while others toiled in misery, this British documentary film will fill you in on the real relationship between Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Hop

For fans of: Snarky bunnies, Season 5 Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco | Is it good?: It's a rotten egg, but will your kids care?

As he's being groomed to become the next Easter Bunny, a young rabbit runs away to Hollywood to pursue his dream of being a rock n' roll drummer. Instead, he's hit by a car driven by James Marsden and tricks him into think he's the Easter Bunny. Then they work together to fulfill the Easter Bunny's duties? Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Moonshine-a LaBeouf, violence, Tom frickin' Hardy | Is it good?: It's style and acting over plot, but still very entertaining

Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, and Gary Oldman? Whoa! This 2012 Depression-era crime thriller follows three moonshine-making brothers fighting each other and a lawman (Guy Pearce) for control of turf. It hits the familiar beats, but looks great doing it. Fun factoid: It was written by Nick Cave. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







