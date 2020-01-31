Look, we get it: the Super Bowl isn't everyone's cup of tea. Maybe your team isn't playing. Maybe you're turned off by all the recent NFL controversies, or want to boycott Jennifer Lopez getting robbed during awards season for her turn in Hustlers and would like to skip her sure-to-be-amazing halftime show because it would be too painful. But here's something the secret agents at the top of the Super Bowl system don't want you to know: there are other things on TV besides the big game on Super Bowl Sunday. (Shhh! Keep it down, they'll hear you!)

Contrary to what you've been told from birth, there's other stuff on TV during football's version of the Oscars, and if you find the courage to break free from conditioning you can watch those things. Here's some of the best stuff that'll be on. You can even still have wings and dip while you watch!

Puppy Bowl XVI

Who needs those brawny, grumpy athletes when you can watch cute puppies?! This year's face-off includes this darling Australian Cattle dog on Team Fluff and this bruiser of a bulldog on Team Ruff. Best of all, every one of these rescue animals are available for adoption, if you act fast enough. It starts at 5 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

60 Minutes

The long-running (since 1968!) news magazine program doesn't come on until 7 p.m., so you'd have to play cards or clean up or something until it's on, but when is 60 Minutes ever not worth it? This Sunday, pieces include a look at frontotemporal dementia. And if Sunday's episode doesn't suit you, you can always check out tons more episodes in the archive residing on CBS All Access.

Miss Americana

Netflix's documentary on Taylor Swift dropped Friday, Jan. 31, and this special promises to show the ever-evolving artist as she settles into womanhood, and her power. It debuted at Sundance and has been getting great reviews; it chronicles parts of her early childhood, and then moves into defining moments like her feud with Kanye West, her decision to sue the radio DJ who allegedly groped her and her decision to publicly endorse a Democrat in Tennessee — a choice her advisors and parents cautioned her against. You go Tay-Tay. Of course, there's plenty more on Netflix to check out, too.

Doctor Who

Following its recent, surprising and groundbreaking twist, Doctor Who has much more to unpack now that mysteries around a possible alternate timeline or the past being rewritten need to be explained. It starts at 5 p.m. on BBC. It's an hour long of course, so that won't get you through the whole ordeal but you can stick around after that for the British equivalent of the Oscars, the BAFTAs, and see whether Joker beats out 1917, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Parasite.

If you change your mind, Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30/5:30c live on Fox.