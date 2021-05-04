What to Stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and More in May 2021

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
What are you watching?
While May may be the month when broadcast shows are traditionally winding down for the season, there are a lot of new shows just kicking off in the streaming universe. Netflix, for one, will be bringing the highly anticipated second half of Lucifer Season 5 on May 28. Hulu will say goodbye to Shrill on May 7, and Amazon has two marquee titles coming this month, including Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad (May 14) and the star-studded anthology series Solos (May 21).
If you're hearing music in the air, that could be because Peacock is dropping Tina Fey's latest sitcom Girls5eva in the first week of the month, or maybe you're ready to check in with the East High drama department when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for Season 2 on May 14 on Disney+.
Meanwhile, HBO is ready for you to check in to therapy with the premiere of Uzo Aduba's In Treatment on May 23. If you're looking for fun and don't mind a few ads, you can also check out what's coming to IMDb TV and Tubi this month as well because both services are adding a bunch of nostalgic movies to their library in May.
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in May below.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
May 1
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Barney and Friends
: Seasons 13-14
JT Leroy
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time 2
The Lovely Bones
Notting Hill
The Pelican Brief
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
Scarface
Stargate
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 1
May 4
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl From Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy
Monster
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
The Upshaws
Oxygen
Dance of the Forty One
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Haunted: Season 3
The Woman in the Window
Jungle Beat: The Movie
May 19
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:
Season 3
May 26
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
May 27
Blue Miracle
Eden
May 28
Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Coming soon in May:
Halston
Master of None
Ragnarok
: Season 2
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
May 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 - 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant's Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 2
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
The Legend of Baron To'a (2020)
May 4
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 - 12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
May 6
The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
Shrill: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
Little Fish (2021)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 18
Supernova (2020)
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
May 21
MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
May 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 - 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
Plan B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
May 31
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
April 2021 (TBD)
Loudermilk: Season 1-2
May 1
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent of a Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two for the Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 5
Skyfall (2012)
May 7
The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie
Breach (2020)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
The Underground Railroad - Amazon Limited Series
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
May 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie
Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 28
Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder
Everyone's Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
May 21
Disney Big City Greens
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
May 28
Bluey Shorts
Disney Sydney to the Max
Kingdom of the Polar Bears
Wicked Tuna
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105
*denotes HBO premiere
May 1
17 Again (2009)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)*
Anaconda (1997)
Anger Management (2003)*
Baby Boom (1987)*
Barry Lyndon (1975)
Black Hawk Down (2001)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cursed (2005)*
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Darkest Hour (2017)*
Darkness (2004)*
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Employee Of The Month (2006)*
Firehouse Dog (2007)*
Flight Of The Intruder (1991)*
Free Willy (1993)
Frida (2002)*
Generation Por Que?*
God's Not Dead (2014)*
Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)*
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Happy Feet (2006)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)*
Hercules (1983)*
Igby Goes Down (2002)*
Igor (2008)*
Insomnia (2002)*
The Interview (2014)
Jackie Brown (1997)
Kansas (1988)*
Magic Mike (2012)
Menace II Society (1993)
Michael (1996)*
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Movie 43 (2013)*
Muriel's Wedding (1995)*
My Baby's Daddy (2004)*
Mystery Date (1991)*
Norbit (2007)*
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa)*
Precious (2009)*
Rabid (1977)*
Romance & Cigarettes (2007)*
Rosewater (2014)*
Rudy (1993)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
Rush Hour (1998)
Save The Last Dance (2001)*
Save The Last Dance 2 (2006)*
Senseless (1998)*
Separate Tables (1958)*
Serpico (1974)*
Serving Sara (2002)*
Summer Rental (1985)*
Tenet (2020)*
The Debt (2010)*
The Immigrant (2014)*
The Kingdom (2007)*
The Last Of The Finest (1990)*
The Perfect Man (2005)*
The Tuxedo (2002)*
The Wings Of The Dove (1997)*
The Witches Of Eastwick (1987)*
Tomcats (2001)*
Trust Me (2014)*
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
Varsity Blues (1999)*
Welcome To Sarajevo (1997)*
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)*
Words And Pictures (2014)*
May 2
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
300: Rise of an Empire (2014)
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale*
May 6
Hunger (2008)
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game (1949)
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night) (1961)
May 7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
Greenland (2020)*
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
Axios*
May 10
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)*
May 14
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)
May 15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)*
May 16
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale*
May 19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters)*
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere*
May 25
Cinderella Man (2005)*
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*
May 26
Curious George (2006)*
May 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale*
May 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale*
TV SHOWS
May 1
My Name is Earl, S1-4
MOVIES
May 1
Alien
Bad Company (2002)
Baggage Claim
Battle Of The Sexes
Beloved (1998)
Dear White People
For Love Of The Game
Indignation
In The Line Of Fire
Jumper
Legion (2010)
Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Witness Protection
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Nim's Island
Notting Hill
Obsessed (2009)
Open Range
Road To Perdition
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Saving Silverman
Show Dogs
Soul Food
Star Trek (2009)
State Of Play
The Best Of Me
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Hot Chick
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Night Before
The November Man
The Seagull (2018)
The Tooth Fairy
The Tourist
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Warm Bodies
What Happens In Vegas
Your Highness
May 2
Snowpiercer
May 4
The Lady In The Van
May 8
Hotel Artemis
May 10
American Ultra
May 15
Morning Glory (2010)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
May 1
A View to Kill (1985)
Casino Royale (1954)
Casino Royale (1967)
Diamonds are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dr. No (1963)
Everything or Nothing: Untold Story (2012)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
License to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Moonraker (1979)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
24 Hours to Live (2017)
American Assassin (2017)
Cross Wars (2017)
Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)
Divergent - full franchise in English & Spanish (2014-2016)
Drive Angry (2011)
Kickboxer (1989)
Roger Corman's Operation Rogue (2014)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Set Up (2011)
Ticking Clock (2011)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Losers (2010)
The Raid: Redemption (2011)
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
Baby Boy (2001)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Little Man (2006)
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Proud Mary (2018)
The Caveman's Valentine (2001)
Traffik (2018)
17 Again (2009)
How to be a Latin Lover (2017)
Freaks of Nature (2015)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Multiplicity (1996)
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
Warm Bodies (2013)
Welcome to the Jungle (2013)
Ali (2001)
Cast Away (2000)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Dragonfly (2002)
Draft Day (2014)
Feed (2017)
Foxcatcher (2014)
Touched With Fire (2015)
The Door in the Floor (2004)
The Experiment (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
Waking the Dead (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
Curve (2015)
Darkness Falls (2019)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Grace: The Possession (2014)
Hostel: Part III (2011)
Rosewood Lane (2011)
The Crazies (2010)
The Descent (2005)
Another Cinderella Story (2008)
August Rush (2007)
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn (2009)
Free Willy (4 movies) (1993 - 2010)
Heidi (2015)
Imagine That (2009)
Knight Rusty (2013)
Little Big League (1994)
Popstar (2005)
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shopkins (3 movies) (2016-2018)
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Snow Queen's Revenge (1996)
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
The Water Horse (2012)
Osmosis Jones (2001)
Veggietales (25 movies) (1995 - 2015)
A Perfect Getaway (2009
Attack the Block (2011)
Bionic Ever After? (1994)
Brazil (1985)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Cloverfield (2008)
Criminal (2016)
Knock Knock (2015)
Now You See Me (2013)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
The International (2009)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
TV Series
Fantasy Island (1977)
Fantasy Island (1998)
Scooby and Scrappy Doo (1979)
Scooby-Doo Where Are You? (1969)
Sheena (2000)
The Flying Nun (1967)
The Flintstones (1960)
The Nanny (1993) - first 2 seasons
The Monkees (1966)
V.I.P. (1998) - first 2 seasons
Zorro (1990) - first 2 seasons
May 3
Scales: Mermaids are Real (2017)
May 5
Warrior (2011)
May 13
Let's Be Real (2020)
May 15
Astral (2018)
After Earth (2013)
May 21
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
May 1
Along Came Polly (2004)*
Alpha Dog (2007)*
An American Tail (1986(*
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)*
The Bourne Identity (2002)*
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)*
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)*
Boy Erased (2018)*
Casino (1995)*
Catwoman (2004)*
Crank (2006)*
Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)*
Dazed and Confused (1993)*
EDTV (1999)*
Elizabeth (1998)*
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)*
Evan Almighty (2007)*
Green Lantern (2011)*
Half Baked (1998)*
Hellboy (2019)*
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)*
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)*
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)*
Kick-Ass 2 (2013)
King Kong (2005)*
Leap Year (2010)*
Lord of War (2005)*
Miami Vice (2006)*
Mystery Men (1999)*
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)*
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)*
October Sky (1999)*
Parenthood (1989)*
Public Enemies (2009)*
Tales from the Hood (1995)*
Top Five (2014)*
Vegas Vacation (1997)*
Waterworld (1995)*
White House Down (2013)*
The Wood (1999)
The World's End (2013)
May 2
WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
May 3
300 (2007)*
May 6
Girls5eva, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
May 9
WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest
May 10
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship (NBC)
May 11
The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches
May 13
Intergalactic (Peacock Original)*
May 14
Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama
May 16
American Dreamz (2006)*
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)*
WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
May 17
WWE Wrestling Challenge
May 18
Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
May 20
Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
Def Comedy Jam, Season 7
May 23:
Best of WWE: Andre the Giant
May 26
Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*