What to Stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and More in May 2021

While May may be the month when broadcast shows are traditionally winding down for the season, there are a lot of new shows just kicking off in the streaming universe. Netflix, for one, will be bringing the highly anticipated second half of Lucifer Season 5 on May 28. Hulu will say goodbye to Shrill on May 7, and Amazon has two marquee titles coming this month, including Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad (May 14) and the star-studded anthology series Solos (May 21).

If you're hearing music in the air, that could be because Peacock is dropping Tina Fey's latest sitcom Girls5eva in the first week of the month, or maybe you're ready to check in with the East High drama department when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for Season 2 on May 14 on Disney+.

Meanwhile, HBO is ready for you to check in to therapy with the premiere of Uzo Aduba's In Treatment on May 23. If you're looking for fun and don't mind a few ads, you can also check out what's coming to IMDb TV and Tubi this month as well because both services are adding a bunch of nostalgic movies to their library in May.

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in May below.

