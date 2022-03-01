What Time Is Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union and How to Watch

On Tuesday, March 1, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union since taking office. While the speech was originally supposed to highlight the successes of the Biden administration thus far and address the ongoing battle with COVID-19, The Washington Post reports that Biden and his team have pivoted at least part of the speech to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and America's responsibility to uphold democratic ideals. According to the Post, the entire speech will not be dedicated to the European conflict, and Biden will still make time to address record inflation and voter angst.

After the speech, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response, which will also be covered by most major news networks. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will be delivering a response for the independent Working Families party as well.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 State of the Union address.

What Time Is the State of the Union Address

Joe Biden will address the joint sessions of Congress at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with most cable news channels beginning their live coverage at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Stream the State of the Union Address

There are so many ways to stream the state of the Union address and essentially all of them are free. The official White House feed of the speech is embedded below.

Alternatively, C-SPAN will have uninterrupted and unbiased coverage of the address beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the address on the C-SPAN website, the C-SPAN Now app, and the C-SPAN YouTube channel. The address will also be played live on C-SPAN radio.

If you prefer to have pundit commentary before and after the State of the Union address, the following networks are streaming the speech and coverage for free on their respective YouTube channels.

ABC News: Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

CBS News: Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

CNN: Coverage begins at 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

FOX News: Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

NBC News: Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

PBS: Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

How to Watch the State of the Union on TV

If you are more of a traditionalist and would prefer to watch on linear TV, there are also several options available to you. ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, NBC, and PBS will all be airing the address at the times listed above. CNBC, MSNBC, and WGN will also be broadcasting the State of the Union, all of which start coverage at 8 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for your exact channels.

What TV Will I Miss Because of the State of the Union

If your favorite show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on a major broadcast network then you can be sure that the State of the Union will be preventing a new episode from airing on March 1. Here's the list of interrupted shows for reference.

ABC: The Bachelor is taking a week off due to the State of the Union address.

CBS: The FBI franchise is getting interrupted for the State of the Union. The flagship series will air a repeat episode on March 1, but then the trio — FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted — return with new episodes on Tuesday, March 8.

FOX: The Resident will also be a repeat episode on March 1 before the State of the Union airs on Fox. It returns with a new episode on March 8 along with a new episode of I Can See Your Voice, which is taking a week's break for the address.

NBC: Anyone hoping to curl up and cry with the Pearsons on March 1 will be out of luck. This Is Us is also taking a week off due to the State of the Union but will return with a new episode on March 8, followed by the series premiere of The Thing About Pam.