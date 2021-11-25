One of the few things as synonymous with Thanksgiving as turkey is football, and 2021 will not disappoint with big NFL games for you to get into instead of cleaning the house, prepping food, and talking to relatives. There are three games on Thanksgiving day, and even though some aren't the best matchups (c'mon Lions!), two have huge implications for playoffs.

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Detroit Lions in the morning game, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Dallas Cowboys midday, and the Buffalo Bills heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints in primetime. Each of the games are airing on different networks, so here's everything you need to be able to watch all the football you want on Thanksgiving Day.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

The first game of the day kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Check your local listings for channel information.

The Detroit Lions have played in every NFL Thanksgiving game since 1920, minus a four-year stretch in the 1940s. They'll host the Chicago Bears, who won the matchup when the two faced off on Thanksgiving in 2019. Though both teams come into the matchup with losing records — (3-7) for Chicago and (0-9-1) for Detroit — this is an iconic Turkey Day match-up.

Streaming Options: The game will be available on the FOX website, FOX Sports, or the FOX Sports app. If you're looking to stream the game without a cable connection, the old reliable services Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu with Live TV all carry Fox and will allow you to watch the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

The midday game airs on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for channel information.

The Cowboys (7-3) have played the second-most Thanksgiving games in NFL history, having played every Thanksgiving except for two since 1966. This year they'll meet the Raiders (5-5) at home in the Raiders' first Thanksgiving game since 2013.

Streaming Options: CBS will be simulcasting the game on Paramount+, CBS website, and the CBS app, but if you aren't a subscriber, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV carry CBS so you can watch the game.

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

NBC will host the primetime game between the Bills and the Saints, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for channel information.

The primetime game became an NFL tradition in 2006 and has been played every year except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Bills (6-4) go head-to-head with the Saints (5-5). While the Bills have more Thanksgiving Day experience (nine games total, with an even 4-4-1 record), the Saints have not lost a single one of their three Thanksgiving games in franchise history.

Streaming Options: The game will be simulcast on the NBC website, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports website, and the NBC app. The game will also be available on the premium tier of Peacock. Your premium streaming options include Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. As a primetime game, the Bills and Saints matchup will also be available on the Yahoo Sports app and the NFL app.