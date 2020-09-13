[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Season 1 of Julie and the Phantoms! Read at your own risk.]

In the whirlwind season finale of Julie and the Phantoms, Julie (Madison Reyes) was able to save her ghost band from an existence-ending curse by helping them play a show at The Orpheum in Los Angeles and realize they had no regrets after forming a rocking quartet with her. The realization also seemed to give them an extra set of powers in addition to being seen when they play music: They can touch Julie now.

However, it wasn't all good news at the end of the episode. Caleb (Cheyenne Jackson) is still hell-bent on getting the boys to play in his band and possessed Julie's former crush Nick (Sascha Carlson), which can only spell trouble for Julie and her still undefined relationship with Luke (Charlie Gillespie). Even though Netflix has not officially announced a Season 2 for the addictive musical series, executive producer Kenny Ortega teased that he and the creative team don't plan to leave anyone hanging after that season ending twist.

"We're hoping [for Season 2]. We've already got our minds going. The creative juices are flowing," he told TV Guide. "Dan [Cross] and Dave [Hodge, showrunners] have been thinking about a Season 2 and working on ideas for Season 2 for a while now. Hopefully, people embrace the show, and we will have that opportunity come next year."

Of course, if we do get a Season 2, we want to know what this new touch ability means for Julie and Luke, and whether their connection will take a definitive romantic turn after getting so close after the course of Season 1. Ortega made no promises on that front, saying that building their bond was more important than a romantic crescendo, which is why the two didn't kiss when the had the chance in the finale episode.

"We just felt that it wasn't time. The kissing is a very personal thing," Ortega explained. "Think about how they come to us: Julie is a 15-year-old girl who's been grieving the loss of her mother for a year. She has given up music because it reminds her too much of the thing that she shared with her mother so passionately. [Then] three young boys who come back as ghosts at 17, whose lives were cut short. So kissing was not really our focus in Season 1. I think it was about sort of finding the bond between these characters."

Julie and Luke weren't the only ones taking it slow in Season 1; there's also the matter of Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner) and Willie (Boo Boo Stewart), who don't have as many ghost physics obstacles to overcome as Julie and Luke, but still haven't made the jump to a romantic relationship (though the tension was obvious).

"We have kind of a friendship story between two ghosts, two male ghosts that I think that definitely has the makings of something more romantic," Ortega teased.

When we'll officially get to reunite with our new favorite ships is not only up to Netflix, but also when production restrictions lift in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Ortega originally pitched the series to Netflix, he also floated the idea of Julie and the Phantoms going on tour — a plan that could still be in the mix if the show performs well.

"Everything is contingent on on the success of the series," the producer said. "We all came to this knowing that [a tour] could be part of the future for Julie and the Phantoms, but [we] invested everything into making sure that we had something in this series that perhaps would have our audience asking for more."

Hey Kenny, this is your audience speaking and we definitely want more.

Julie and the Phantoms is now streaming on Netflix.