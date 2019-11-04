The cast of Law & Order: SVU just got a little bit bigger. Jamie Gray Hyder, who's had a recurring role as Det. Kat Azar-Tamin on the longstanding drama, has been promoted to series regular. Hyder, whose credits include True Blood and The Last Ship, confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday.
It's official, folks! Kat Azar-Tamin (and myself) have been upgraded to a series regular on @nbcsvu 🎉✨— Jamie Gray Hyder (@JGHyder) November 4, 2019
Couldn't ask for a better boss (on screen & off!) or a better group of people to work w/ every day. Thank you @WolfEnt for trusting me w/ this historic show 🙌🏼 #SVU #SVU21 pic.twitter.com/iAcKk7RdIz
The character made her debut in the current, and historic, 21st season, as a vice cop who helped Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team take down a media mogul suspected of rape in a sting operation. Azar-Tamin then transferred to SVU and helped on a few more cases. Now, she'll replace Det. Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino), who made the leap to the District Attorney's office earlier this season.
Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.