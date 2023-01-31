Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Emma Myers also shares her thoughts on who Wednesday's stalker is
Wednesday Season 1 may have wrapped up two months ago, but we're still thinking about the unanswered questions from the Netflix drama. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar gave TV Guide some answers, but that doesn't mean we're no longer wondering about the identity of Wednesday's stalker (Jenna Ortega) or yearning for the miraculous return of Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie).
Emma Myers, who played Jenna's werewolf roommate Enid in the series, has thoughts of her own on the loose ends. After Wednesday Season 1 concluded, we invited Myers to respond to fan theories that were posted online. She reacted to everything from whether Yoko (Naomi J. Ogawa) could be the stalker to whether Lurch is actually Lurch in the final scene — could it be that a shape-shifted Weems has replaced him?
"I would love to have Weems come back because I love Weems, I love Gwendoline," Myers said. "I'd love to see Weems fake her death and now lives as somebody else." Same, Emma, same.
Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything to Know
Wednesday Season 1 is available to stream.