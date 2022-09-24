Join or Sign In
*snap snap*
Netflix will be delivering its take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's ookiest family later this fall when Wednesday premieres during Thanksgiving weekend. Tim Burton, the beloved filmmaker who specializes in creepy but fun reimaginings of classic characters, directs and executive-produces this new take on The Addams Family focused on Wednesday Addams, who finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after she's sent away to boarding school at the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
So let's get into the gory details! The horror-comedy will star Jenna Ortega (You) as the titular character. This is the first time Wednesday has been portrayed by a Latina actress, which is accurate to the comics. The series is described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."
Here's everything else we know about the series so far.
As part of the fan event TUDUM, Netflix released a sneak peek of Wednesday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Not only do fans get a glimpse at Wednesday's dorm at Nevermore, but we also get to see the Netflix version of Thing, the Addams family's sentient hand, who has snuck along to Nevermore to keep an eye on Wednesday on behalf of Gomez and Morticia. However, it seems like Wednesday has greater plans for herself and Thing than allowing the hand to send reports on her activities back to her parents.
Netflix's Wednesday will premiere Nov. 23, meaning that in less than two months, you can start binging the whole season.
The official teaser gives us a good sampling of what to expect from the series without giving away too many plot details. Less is more when teasing a mystery!
In addition to Ortega, the members of the Addams family include Gomez and Morticia, played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Christina Ricci will also be featured in the series in some way, no doubt as a tribute to her flawless portrayal as Wednesday in the 1990s films.
Other actors attached to the series in as-yet-undisclosed roles include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Moosa Mostafa, Thora Birch, Hunter Doohan, Riki Lindhome, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Naomi Ogawa.
Wednesday will stream exclusively on Netflix.