Our favorite Addams family member is getting the story she deserves. Snap snap.
The quirky, spooky Addams Family has long been a household name. From the original comics and 1964 television series to the (dare we say iconic?) movie adaptations in the 1990s, the eccentric family is everyone's favorite spooky clan. Now, Netflix is releasing a spinoff series created by Tim Burton and based on none other than Wednesday Addams, the family's expressionless, death-obsessed teen daughter.
So let's get into the gory details! The horror-comedy will star Jenna Ortega (You) as the titular character, making it the first time Wednesday has been accurately portrayed by a Latina actress being the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. The series is described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."
Here's everything else we know about the series so far.
Netflix hasn't announced an official release date, although the trailer and posters say fall 2022. Does this mean we can have it in time for spooky season? *Screams internally*
There's still no information on the rollout schedule, aka if we'll be able to binge it all at once or wait for weekly episodes, but Netflix's M.O. is all at once, so that's what we're expecting.
The newly-dropped trailer gives us a good sampling of what to expect from the series without giving away too many plot details. Less is more when teasing a mystery!
In addition to Ortega, the members of the Addams family are rounded out with the classic family tree including parents Gomez and Morticia played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Christina Ricci will also be featured in the series in some way, no doubt as a tribute to her flawless portrayal as Wednesday in the 1990s films.
Other actors' names attached to the series with undisclosed roles include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Moosa Mostafa, Thora Birch, Hunter Doohan, Riki Lindhome, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Naomi Ogawa.
Wednesday will stream exclusively on Netflix.