Regina King continued her streak of being the greatest actor in the world right now by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Angela "Sister Night" Abar in HBO's Watchmen at the 2020 Emmys Sunday night. It's her second win in the category and fourth Emmy win overall. And in a show that was unexpectedly light on political messaging, she accepted the award while wearing a shirt with police homicide victim Breonna Taylor's face on it and encouraged viewers to vote in local elections.

"This is so freakin' weird!" she exclaimed to start her speech. She thanked the other nominees in the category, Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, some writers and executives, and the Television Academy "for choosing me to represent the thespian community."

Then she encouraged viewers to vote. "I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen. Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com [actually ballotpedia.org], vote up the ballot, please go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municipal elections. It is very important. Be a good human, rest in power RBG. Thank you."

2020 Emmy Winners: See the Full List Live

This is King's fourth Emmy win since 2015. She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie two times for American Crime, and Lead Actress in a Limited Series in 2018 for Seven Seconds. She also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2019 for If Beale Street Could Talk.

On Sunday, Watchmen also won Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, and Best Supporting Actor for King's TV husband Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.