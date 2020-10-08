Supernatural's Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert have a message for the SPN Family: Thank you. In a special video, which you can check out above, the actors thanked fans for their support over the course of The CW show's record-breaking 15 seasons. It's hard to believe that Supernatural will begin its final stretch of episodes on Thursday at 8/7c, but these sweet messages from the boys help to soften the blow of the show coming to an end.

"Thank you guys for sticking with Supernatural for so long," Collins says in the video. "We feel so honored to have been folded into this incredible fandom and to have been a part of this really incredible journey with you. We're deeply grateful and you have changed our lives forever."

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

Adds Padalecki, "We just want to send our most sincere gratitude and thanks out to y'all. We're gonna go down the hill of our last season and cross the finish line."

Meanwhile, Ackles keeps it sweet and simple with his goodbye message, leaving things more open-ended. "Thanks for being here for 15 years," he says. "It's been an awesome ride and we hope to see you on the next one."

Check out the sweet video above and try not to get caught up in your feelings.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

