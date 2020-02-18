The Walking Dead returns for the second half of Season 10 on Sunday, and to get you hyped for the horror-heavy midseason premiere — and a little claustrophobic — AMC has released the opening 90 seconds of "Squeeze." Carol fans are going to love this scene.

Season 10, Episode 9 picks up where the midseason finale left off. Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) lured a scouting party that includes Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and several others into a subterranean cave that she packed to the gills with walkers. The episode will find them fighting their way out, and we don't think they're all going to survive.

The opening minutes are Battle of Winterfell dark, but intentionally so because they're in a cave, and the darkness makes the reveal of how many walkers are in this cave with our heroes even scarier. That menacing score is doing a lot of work to create tension, too.

Who Will Die In The Walking Dead Season 10 Midseason Premiere?

The scene shows Carol spotting Alpha in the darkness holding a torch, and she lets out a scream of pain and rage that will chill you to your core. I wonder if Melissa McBride even did more than one take of it, because she's shredding her throat. Then, Alpha goes outside of the cave and drops the torch on the ground, which is covered in dead leaves and sticks. So, even if our heroes do manage to get to the mouth of the cave, they'll have to pass through a raging fire. This episode is going to be intense.

The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason premiere airs Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC.