You don't have to wait any longer to watch Natalie Dormer play a demon. Showtime announced on Friday that the series premiere of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels has been released online early, ahead of its on-air premiere on Sunday.

The first episode of the new drama, billed as a "spiritual descendent" of the first Penny Dreadful, is now available to watch for free on YouTube and SHO.com, as well as on demand. The episode is also free on Showtime's stand-alone service at www.showtime.com.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Review

Showtime has also announced that the network is supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family at the center of City of Angels. A statement from the network reads, "California produces over two-thirds of the fruits and nuts and over a third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. With this series set in Los Angeles, the network is donating in support of those who feed us through their labor and ensure our food supply, as these communities may be among the hardest hit due to lack of resources."

City of Angels Creator Previews the New Show

Created, written, and executive produced by John Logan, who also created the original series, City of Angels tells an all-new story set in 1938 Los Angeles. The series kicks off with a grisly murder investigation that draws Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), the first Chicano detective in the LAPD, and his partner, Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane), into the middle of the social and political upheaval of the era. Tensions in the community are inflamed by supernatural forces like Magda (Dormer), a powerful demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses.

Rory Kinnear, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, Adriana Barraza, and Jessica Garza also star. The recurring cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, and Dominic Sherwood.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres on air Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on Showtime.